Parkkonen Returns from AHL Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Patrik Parkkonen has been released from his PTO and returned to the Thunder. He has been placed on reserve.

Parkkonen, 26, sits in third place on the Thunder with 10 points. He is tied for fourth in assists by a defensemen with 10 and tied for eighth for points by a defensemen with 10 assists.

A native of Porvoo, Finland, the 5-foot-9, 187-pound defenseman played two seasons for the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers. Parkkonen collected 33 points (7g, 26a) in 110 games in his two seasons with the Tigers. He returned to his native country to finish his junior career and turned pro in 2015-16, signing with Lausitzer Fuchse (DEL2). In 2016-17, he led all defensemen in assists (38) and points (50). Last season, he played in the EBEL for Orli Znojmo, where he tallied 26 points (7g, 19a) in 45 games.

The Thunder begins a three-in-three against the Allen Americans on Friday night at the Allen Event Center. Wichita returns home on Sunday, November 24 at 4:05 p.m.

Sunday is the annual Police vs. Fire charity hockey game, presented by Twister City Harley Davidson. Come watch the Police Department take on the Fire Department, which benefits the Wichita Children's Home. The puck drops at 2 p.m. with the doors opening at 1:45 p.m.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

