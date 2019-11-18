Thunder Honoring McConnell Air Force Base on December 7

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today a partnership with McConnell Air Force Base and Kansas Strong for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, December 7th.

"Wichita is such a welcoming and supportive community to the men and women of Team McConnell," stated Col. Tanner. "We're honored that the Thunder are wearing special military-themed uniforms for this event and thrilled that they are taking on the name of our new tanker, the Pegasus, for this special occasion. Each week, we challenge our newcomers to connect with the community and events like this show just how easy the people of Wichita make it for us to do just that. We can't thank the Thunder enough for this show of support!"

For the first time ever, the Thunder will be changing their logo and name to the Wichita Pegasus to pay tribute to McConnell AFB. The squadrons who fly the Pegasus will be in attendance as well. During the night, there will be different activities honoring all branches of the Military and a special on-ice pregame ceremony. The team will be wearing these Pegasus-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off after the game.

"In the first days of mechanized warfare during World War I, Kansas Oil and Natural Gas Producers supported the war effort by providing 9% of the World's oil," stated Warren Martin, Executive Director of Kansas Strong. "That was the vital link necessary for our soldiers to be victorious. Our industry has always supported our tremendous service men and women. We are proud to be a part of honoring them today. They stand ready to defend our freedoms at all costs, and we stand ready to provide the resources they need to do so. Freedom is not free! To those who serve or have served, Kansas Oil and Natural Gas Producers salute those American heroes!"

The KC-46 Pegasus is a military aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft developed by Boeing. McConnell AFB is home to 11 of these new aircraft since August 30th.

"We're honored to be working with the men and women of McConnell Air Force Base for this historic game," commented Anthony Benge, VP Of Ticket Sales for the Wichita Thunder. "We began working up ideas back in the spring and really wanted to find the right way to show our respects and gratitude for their constant sacrifices. December 7 is going to be a memorable night of entertainment, being able to welcome so many families and friends from McConnell into the Thunder family."

The USMC & Air Force will play in the 3rd Annual Commander's Cup at 5 p.m. with the doors opening at 4:45 p.m.

