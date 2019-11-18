Mavericks Kids Day Game at 10:35 a.m. Tomorrow

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks will host their annual Kids Day Game tomorrow at 10:35 a.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Students from 27 different schools around the metro will be in attendance, some coming from as far as Knob Noster, MO and Louisburg, KS. The Mavericks are partnering with Konica Minolta and the Missouri State Teachers Association to put on their fourth annual Kids Day Game.

There will be live science experiments on the ice by Mad Science, Inc., interactive vendors on the concourse and educational material provided throughout the game.

If fans would like to attend, tickets are available to the general public. It's a Two-For-Tuesday, as fans can get two rinkside or terrace tickets for the price of one and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena box office. Fees apply.

