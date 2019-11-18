Grizzlies Return Home vs Orlando this Weekend

November 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are home for a 5 game homestand with games this Friday and Saturday against the Orlando Solar Bears and 3 games on Thanksgiving week vs the Florida Everblades on November 27th, 29th and 30th. Face-off all 5 nights is at 7:00 pm.

Friday vs Orlando is Pooch on the Pond, where you can bring your dog to the game. Saturday is Angel's Hands Night with specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to the Angel's Hands Foundation.

The Grizzlies finished off a 4 game road trip last Saturday with a 3-2 loss at Kalamazoo. The highlight of the trip was goaltender Brad Barone, who made his Grizzlies debut last Friday at Wheeling and stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 win. Barone was named number 1 star for his performance. He was signed last Tuesday after being released from the Rapid City Rush. This is his 6th ECHL team.

Forward Garrett Klotz played in his first weekend for the Grizzlies and like Barone, Klotz made a good first impression. He had an assist in last Friday's win at Wheeling and scored a goal in the second period of the 3-2 loss at Kalamazoo. Klotz had 8 goals in 39 games for Rapid City last season.

Defenseman and team captain Taylor Richart continues to produce at a high level. Richart scored a goal in each game last weekend. He has 5 goals on the season, which leads all league defenseman. Richart has a goal in 3 straight games and has a point in 9 of his last 11 contests.

Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Upcoming Promotions

November 22nd Orlando at Utah - Pooch on the Pond. Fans can bring their dogs to the game. America First Credit Union Friday - Tickets start at $8 for fans paying with their AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office.

November 23rd Orlando at Utah - Angel's Hands Night (specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game).

November 27th Florida at Utah - Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night. Tickets start at $6 for students and drink specials.

November 29th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

November 30th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

Recent Transactions

Forward Ty Lewis was reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles yesterday. Lewis had 1 goal and 1 assist in 4 games for the Grizz. Lewis has played in 6 games with the Eagles earlier in the year.

Goaltender Brad Barone was signed last Tuesday. Barone played in both games last weekend on the road. He stopped 34 of 35 last Friday in a 2-1 win at Wheeling. Barone stopped 20 of 23 in a 3-2 loss to Kalamazoo last Saturday. For the weekend, Barone stopped 65 of 69.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Defenseman Taylor Richart has a goal in 3 straight games. Richart has a point in 9 of 11. Richart leads all ECHL defenseman with 5 goals. Richart's 3 power play goals is tied for the lead among blueliners. Taylor has 43 shots on goal, 3rd most among defenseman. Patrick McGrath is tied for 2nd in penalty minutes with 60.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 4-7-2-1

Home record: 1-3-1.

Road record: 3-4-1-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 2-5-2-1

Goals per game: 3.14 (18th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.21 (12th).

Shots per game: 29.43 (19th).

Shots against per game: 28.50 (6th).

Power play: 18.6 % (12th).

Penalty Kill: 82.5 % (Tied 11th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 14 Opponents 15.

Second Period: Utah 20 Opponents 17.

Third Period: Utah 10 Opponents 10.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 1-1.

This Week's Games: Utah hosts Orlando on November 22nd and 23rd.

Last Week's Games

November 15th - Utah 2 Wheeling 1 - Brad Barone saved 34 of 35 shots. Taylor Richart and Yuri Terao each had a goal. Grizz were 1 for 2 on the power play.

November 16th - Utah 2 Kalamazoo 3 - Taylor Richart and Garrett Klotz scored goals. Brad Barone stopped 20 of 23.

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)

Assists: Ryan Wagner (9)

Points: Travis Barron (13)

Plus/Minus: Tim McGauley (+8)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (50)

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (8)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (43)

Wins: Jeff Smith (3)

Save %: Brad Barone (.931)

Goals Against Average: Barone (2.00)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.