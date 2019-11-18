Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 6 (November 11 - November 17, 2019)

November 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDY FUEL WEEK 5 RESULTS: 0-3-0-0, 6-7-0-0 Overall, 5th Central Division

Friday, November 15 - Fuel 3 at South Carolina 4:

In the first game of their southern road swing, the Indy Fuel visited the South Carolina Stingrays. Graham Knott got the scoring started in the first period with a penalty shot goal and a flood of goals from each team in the second period led to a final minute goal in the third period by the Stingrays to take the 4-3 win over the Fuel.

Saturday, November 16 - Fuel 2 at Greenville 3:

After dropping Friday night's game to South Carolina, Indy looked to respond with a win over Greenville on Saturday. The Swamp Rabbits opened the scoring halfway through the first period with a goal from Cliff Pu. Indy rebounded with a goal of their own early in the second but was shut down with two straight Greenville goals that would hold on to win the game 3-2.

Sunday, November 17 - Fuel 3 at Atlanta 4:

Finishing off their three games in three days, the Indy Fuel took on the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena. Coming off of back-to-back losses, Indy was looking to get back on the winning track on Sunday afternoon. The Fuel got on the board early when Graham Knott beat Sean Bonar, putting home a rebound. Throughout the entirety of the game, both teams responded to each other's goals until the end of the third period when Joel Messner scored the game-winning goal on the power play, closing out Indy's three games in three days with three losses.

INDY FUEL WEEK 6 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, November 20 - Fuel at Jacksonville (7:00 p.m. ET, Veterans Memorial Arena):

Closing out their southern road swing, the Fuel will face the Jacksonville Icemen. Sitting in 24th in the league, Jacksonville has won three out of their last five games. Indy comes into Wednesday's matchup having played three games in three days over the weekend and dropping all three.

Friday, November 22 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum):

In their first home game since November 13 against the Kansas City Mavericks, Indy hosts the Wheeling Nailers for the first time during the 2019-20 season. In two meetings on the road, the Fuel fell to Wheeling by a score of 4-3 in both games as well as giving up the game-winning goals in the last minute of each game.

Saturday, November 23 - Fuel at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Heritage Bank Center):

Visiting Cincinnati for the first time this season, Indy holds the 2-1 record over the Cyclones at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. In three games this season, Indy has outscored Cincinnati 9-4. In five years as a franchise, the Fuel has not fared well, holding a record of 6-14-0-0 at Heritage Bank Center.

OIL DROPS:

Mathew Thompson and Graham Knott each netted two goals on the weekend

Knott has three goals in his last four games

Dylan McLaughlin has a goal and three assists in his last two games

Karl El-Mir continues to lead rookies in power play goals with three

Since winning three straight games at home, Indy has dropped three-straight games on the road

Indy's three losses this weekend all ended in one-goal games

Indy was part of three penalty shots in a week, shooting in two and stopping one

Indy remains the least penalized team in the league with 111 penalty minutes in 13 games

Indy's home record is 4-1 but struggle on the road with a record of 2-6

Indy went 2/10 on the power play this weekend and 6/7 on the penalty kill

TICKET INFORMATION:

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through ECHL.TV!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.