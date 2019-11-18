Komets Gain Three Points in Week 6; Walleye Visit Friday, Nailers Here Saturday

November 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained three points in week 6 of the 2019-20 campaign going 1-1-1 and improving to 8-5-2 for 18 points and a .600 pace in 15 games. Heading into week 7 the Komets are in second place in the Central Division and trail first-place Cincinnati by a point.

Friday the Komets grounded the Wings from Kalamazoo 7-2 in front of the second largest Fort Wayne crowd of the season at 8,289. Saturday the Komets fell 5-0 at Cincinnati before suffering an overtime loss at Wheeling Sunday 6-5.

For the week Shawn St-Amant scored three goals, including Friday's game winner, and added an assist for four points while Brett McKenzie and Brad Morrison each potted two goals and added two assists for four-point weeks. Three points were collected by Olivier Galipeau (1g, 2a), Alan Lyszczarczyk (1g, 2a) and Brady Shaw (3a). Brad Ross (1g, 1a) and Shawn Szydlowski (2a) each contributed two points and A.J. Jenks and Stephen Baylis scored a goal apiece. Dylan Ferguson was 1-0-1 for 121:29 of play in the Fort Wayne net.

The week ahead-- The Komets are home this week for a weekend double-header on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum starting with an 8:05pm faceoff Friday against Toledo. The Walleye trail the second-place Komets by three points in the Central Division with a 7-5-1 record and 15 points after 13 games. Friday's match will be the third of 13 meetings this year with the Walleye victorious in the first two. Toledo has lost the last three straight games, is 1-4-0 in the last five, and is idle this week until Friday's game in Fort Wayne.

Saturday Wheeling is here for a rematch at 7:35pm. The Komets have a chance to avenge Sunday's 6-5 overtime setback at Wheeling when the Nailers visit Saturday. The Komets are 1-0-1 after the first two meetings with six remaining. Wheeling snapped their brief three-game winless skid Sunday and are 2-2-1 in their last five. Overall, Wheeling is 6-5-2 for 14 points after 13 games in the Central Division and will host Cincinnati in a morning game Tuesday at 10:45 before heading for Indiana for a Friday night tilt at Indy and a Saturday night 7:35 faceoff in Fort Wayne.

Komet leaders-- Shaw leads with 18 points and three first goals and is tied for first with Szydlowski with 12 points. Shaw also leads with 57 shots and Matthew Boudens (currently called up to Chicago AHL) leads with 40 penalty minutes. A.J. Jenks leads with eight goals and four power play goals. Jason Binkley leads with +7.

Komet streaks-- This Friday Shaw will put his four-game home point-scoring streak of seven points (2g, 5a) at risk and St-Amant heads into week 7 with a four-game home point and assist streak (3g, 4a). Goaltender Dylan Ferguson is unbeaten in three straight decisions (2-0-1). The Komets are riding a five-game home point streak (4-0-1, 9pts) and are 6-1-1 at home after eight games.

Milestones-- Brad Ross scored his first goal and point of the year in Friday's 7-2 win over Kalamazoo. Baylis netted his first pro goal and Will Petschenig notched his first pro assist Sunday at Wheeling.

Four unanswered goals-- The Komets scored their fourth flurry of four unanswered goals this season Sunday against Wheeling. The Komets also rattled off four unanswered goals against Wheeling in the first meeting of the season on Oct. 18, a 7-3 home win against the Nailers.

Player movement-- Forward Mason Bergh was reassigned to the Ontario Reign last Wednesday and appeared in AHL games Friday and Saturday. Defenseman Jason Binkley returned to the Fort Wayne lineup Friday after a brief call-up to Cleveland where he dished an assist in one AHL game. Also, the Komets added forward Jakob Reichert to the lineup Saturday morning. Reichert came up from Peoria of the SPHL where he had scored six goals and 11 points in eight games and appeared in all both road games this past weekend.

See Komets Roster

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Nov. 19.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Nov. 20.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Thursday, Nov. 21..... Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Friday, Nov. 22.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Game vs Toledo, 8:05pm

Saturday, Nov. 23....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Game vs Wheeling, 7:35pm

Monday, Nov. 25.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Tuesday, Nov. 26.....Travel to Wheeling

Wednesday, Nov. 27.....Game at Wheeling, 7:05pm

Family Four Pack Night Friday-- Fans can take advantage of a 4-for-$64 offer at Friday's home game courtesy of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, four chips for only $64 when purchasing the Family Four Pack at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when the Komets face Toledo at 8:05pm.

REPORT CARD NIGHT Saturday-- The Komets present the annual PHP Report Card Night Saturday when the Wheeling Nailers visit. Students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their most recent report card earn a free ticket and have a chance to win $1,000 for future education. Report cards or letters showing an "A" or equivalent can be taken to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time before the game.

Free Family post-game skate Saturday-- As a bonus to the usual Meijer family skates after Sunday Komet games, there will be a free open skate after this Saturday's game against Wheeling. Bring your skates Saturday!

Komets join the celebration of "Christmas On Broadway"-- It's the 15th annual "Christmas On Broadway" celebration this Friday at 5:30pm and the Komets are joining the celebration as sponsors of this year's fireworks display. The event marks the start of Fort Wayne's holiday season and features the lighting of a forty-foot Colorado Blue Spruce adorned with 40,000 lights in front of the Shine & Hardin Building on the Broadway Plaza. The tree will be lit simultaneously with a spectacular display of fireworks sponsored by the Komets. "Christmas On Broadway" is a holiday tradition in Fort Wayne and a must see event for the entire family. In addition to the lighting of the tree, there are family friendly activities, all free of charge, including a visit and photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus, refreshments, rides on the Polar Express train, coloring contest and more.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.