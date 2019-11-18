K-Wings Weekly: Week of November 18

K-Wings to host first-ever Lavender Ice game Wednesday before three-game weekend on the road.

OVERALL RECORD: 5-4-2

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0

RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 15 - Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 2 (Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings hit the road Friday for just their second game away from Wings Event Center and suffered a 7-2 loss to the Fort Wayne Komets at Memorial Coliseum. The Komets scored 35 seconds into the game, but Zach Diamantoni answered with a backhander on a 2-on-1 rush to tie the game before the midway point of the opening period. Fort Wayne jumped back in front in the final five minutes of the frame and added a power play goal to lead 3-1 after 20 minutes. Justin Kovacs cut the K-Wings deficit to one in the second period, but another Komets power play marker made it 4-2 at the second break. Fort Wayne rattled off three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation, including a third power play goal and a short-handed tally to complete the 7-2 win.

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Kalamazoo 3, Utah 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The K-Wings returned home Saturday for Wonder Woman Night and faced off against the Utah Grizzlies for the only meeting of the season between the two Western Conference opponents. Boston Leier provided Kalamazoo an early lead with a power play tap-in 1:36 into the game off of a set-up feed from Eric Kattelus, who appeared in his first game of the season. Kattelus, who was activated from injured reserve earlier in the day, also assisted on the K-Wings' second goal to break a 1-1 tie, as Ian Edmondson fired a shot through traffic with 6:47 left in the opening frame. Yannick Veilleux scored the eventual game-winner at 3:09 of the second period on a shot from the right circle that made it 3-1 at the time. The Grizzlies answered at 8:07 of the stanza, but that would be the final goal of the night. Jake Hildebrand stopped 30 of 32 shots including 14 in the third period for his third win of the season.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Cincinnati vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Nov. 22 - Kalamazoo AT Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. - Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Kalamazoo AT Toledo, 7:15 p.m. - Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)

Sunday, Nov. 24 - Kalamazoo AT Brampton, 2:00 p.m. - CAA Centre (Brampton, ON)

ON THE MOVE

- 11/16 - Forward Tanner Sorenson recalled by Utica (AHL).

FAST FACTS

- Dylan Sadowy extended his point streak to 10 games (11g, 7a) with two assists last weekend.

- Eric Kattelus recorded two assists in his season debut Saturday against Utah.

- Ian Edmondson scored his first professional goal Saturday against the Grizzlies.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo's goal 1:36 into Saturday's game was the fastest goal the team has scored this season.

- The K-Wings are 2-0 when allowing less than three goals this season.

- Kalamazoo faces its first multi-game road trip of the season, with a 3-in-3 in three different cities.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 18 - Dylan Sadowy

GOALS: 11 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 7 - Kyle Blaney, Sadowy

PLUS/MINUS: +4 - Adam Dauda, Ian Edmondson

PIMS: 49 - Luke Sandler

PP GOALS: 5 - Sadowy

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson

GW GOALS: 2 - Sadowy

SHOTS: 47 - Sadowy

WINS: 3 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.56 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .891 - Hildebrand

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 10/44 (22.7%) - 5th in ECHL

Last Week - 1/7 (14.3%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 43/59 (72.9%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 7/10 (70.0%)

--

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20 - LAVENDER ICE GAME

The Kalamazoo Wings host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday for the first-ever Lavender Ice game at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings are partnering with the National Hockey League and Hockey Fights Cancer to raise awareness for those battling the terrible disease. Proceeds raised through the Hockey Fights Cancer ticket package, as well as the mystery pucks sold on the concourse will benefit Cancer Families United.

SATURDAY, NOV. 23 - WATCH PARTY

The second official Watch Party of the season will be Saturday night at Old Burdicks at Wings West, as the Kalamazoo Wings travel to face the Toledo Walleye at 7:15 p.m. Fans can enjoy food and drink specials while watching the game on the televisions at Old Burdicks-Wings West. Pregame coverage starts at 6:55 p.m.

