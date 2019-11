ECHL Transactions - November 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 18, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG

Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve

Add Nikita Popugayev, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jeremy Groleau, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Stepan Falkovsky, D activated from Injured Reserve [11/17]

Atlanta:

Add Luke Stork, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Brampton:

Add Jared Gomes, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Henry, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Matthew Villalta, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Greenville:

Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Add Johno May, F activated from reserve

Delete Cliff Pu, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Pritchard, F placed on reserve

Delete Rodrigo Abols, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Kansas City:

Add Tyler Parsons, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary

Maine:

Add Josh Couturier, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Gropp, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Chris LeBlanc, F activated from reserve

Add Tayler Thompson, F added to active roster (team suspension lifted)

South Carolina:

Add Spencer Trapp, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Spencer Trapp, D traded to Wheeling

Utah:

Delete Ty Lewis, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Jack MacNee, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Wichita:

Add Patrik Parkkonen, D returned from loan to Bakersfield

Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Shane Walsh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

