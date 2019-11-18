'Blades Weekly: Battle for First Place Set for this Weekend

ESTERO, Fla. - Following a four-game, four-win week, the Florida Everblades (11-4-0-0, 22 pts.) return home this week for a pair of home games against the South Carolina Stingrays, a series that has big implications on the South Division standings.

The 'Blades defense continued its strong play last week and yielded just three total goals over four games to help secure wins in all four games. Ranked second in the league in goals allowed per game, Florida finished off the week with a shutout of Greenville, which entered Sunday's contest averaging four goals per game. The 'Blades topped Atlanta on Saturday for their 19th win at Infinite Energy Arena in their last 20 games, a win that followed a pair of victories against Orlando to start the week. With the wins against the Solar Bears, Florida improved to 5-1-0-0 in the season series.

This week, the 'Blades will face arguably their toughest test of the season, as they battle the Stingrays for the opportunity to take over sole possession of first place in the South Division. The two-game series will feature the top two scoring defenses in the league. As of Monday, the Stingrays rank first in the league in goals allowed per game (2.17), while Florida sits a close second (2.27). This weekend's meetings mark the 195th and 196th all-time matchups between the storied rivals.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Nov. 13 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears - W, 5-1

Nov. 14 | at Orlando Solar Bears - W, 4-1

Nov. 16 | at Atlanta Gladiators - W, 4-1

Nov. 16 | at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 3-0

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Nov. 22 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Nov. 23 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

'BLADES BIOS

John McCarron posted at least one point in every game this past week to push his point streak to a career-high 10 games (5g-8a). The 'Blades captain leads the team in scoring with 16 points (5g-11a) and ranks third in the league in shots on goal (61).

Goaltender Cam Johnson earned his second career shutout on Sunday and has yielded one goal over his last two starts. He sits ninth in the ECHL with a 2.36 goals-against average.

Goaltender Ken Appleby won both of his starts this week to push his personal win streak to four. His seven wins are tied for the league lead, while his 1.90 GAA is good for fourth in the ECHL.

McCarron and Zach Magwood rank first and third with active road point streaks of nine games and six games, respectively.

QUICK HITS

Florida's shutout on Sunday was its first of the season. The 'Blades had four shutouts last season, and three of their last five shutouts have come against the Swamp Rabbits.

Florida has yielded less than two goals in four straight games, permitting just three total goals in that stretch. That goal total is the lowest in any four-game stretch over the last two seasons.

Florida has been perfect against opposing power plays in six of its last seven games, converting on 27-of-28 penalty kills (96.4%) in that stretch. The 'Blades finished 17-for-18 (94.4%) on the penalty kill in their four-game week.

The Everblades have outshot their opponent in eight straight contests and 13 of their 15 games this season. Florida is now 11-2-0-0 when it has the edge in shots on goal in a game.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays: 11-1-0-0, 22 PTS

Florida Everblades: 11-4-0-0, 22 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 8-7-0-1, 17 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 6-7-0-0, 12 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 4-7-1-1, 10 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 3-7-2-0, 8 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 2-11-3-0, 7 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Justin Auger/Michael Huntebrinker (7)

A: John McCarron (11)

PTS: J. McCarron (16)

+/-: Logan Roe/Blake Winiecki (+10)

SH: J. McCarron (61)

GAA: Ken Appleby (1.90)

SV%: Appleby (.923)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

239 Friday (Nov. 22) - Score on a great deal with two End Zone tickets, two large sodas or waters, and two slices of cheese pizza for just $39! Additionally, the 'Blades will give away two $500 gift certificates to the Diamond District on Nov. 22. Fans can enter to win by purchasing a 239 package or by texting in the codeword at the game.

Marvel Super Hero Night (Nov. 23) - The first 500 fans will receive an Everblades-themed Marvel Super Hero poster courtesy of Hertz! Fans can guarantee a poster by purchasing a Marvel Super Hero Night package at floridaeverblades.com/marvel. Fans who purchase the Super Hero Night package will also be entered to win an Everblades Spider-Man jersey. The 'Blades will also be wearing specialty Spider-Man jerseys that night, and Spider-Man will be on hand at the game. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with a free pregame tailgate, featuring live music from Charlie Moon, bounces houses, and grilled-to-order food and beverages for purchase.

EVERBLADES 2019-20 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

