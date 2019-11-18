Derek Clancey Selected for ECHL Hall of Fame

November 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The ECHL announced Monday former Reading Royals Head Coach Derek Clancey (2003-05) has been named an inductee to the 2020 ECHL Hall of Fame. Clancey joins Jared Bednar, Dany Bousquet and Glen Metropolit in the Class of 2020. Clancey is in his 13th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and was promoted to the club's director of player personnel this offseason.

Clancey will be formally inducted on Tues., Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Wichita, KS as part of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All Star Classic presented by Toyota.

Clancey need to know

Royals Head Coach from 2003-05, led the Royals to their first two postseason appearances, including a run to the Northern Conference Finals in 2004 in Reading's first-ever Kelly Cup Playoffs appearance.

Total coaching record in Reading: 80-47-17 for a .615 winning percentage, the best of any Reading Head Coach ever.

Won Stanley Cup three times as member of the Penguins front office; 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Played professionally for the Columbus Chill. The Chill moved to Reading for the 2001-02 season and became the Royals.

The 2003-04 Royals team coached by Clancey holds the record for the most consecutive games (23) without a regulation loss at Santander Arena. From Nov. 14, 2003 - Feb. 24, 2004, the Royals went 20-0-3 in games at Santander Arena.

391-game professional career in the ECHL, totaling 524 points (157-367a) over eight seasons with Winston-Salem, Erie, Toledo, Columbus and Chesapeake. He is tied for seventh in league history in assists while ranking 23rd in all-time points. He is tied for the most assists in a single game in ECHL history, recording seven helpers for Columbus on Jan. 13, 1996 against Johnstown.

Made playoffs every season as a Head Coach in the ECHL (1998-2005 with Reading and Jackson).

Commissioner Ryan Crelin

"This is a really special class of inductees that have dedicated their life to hockey and made their mark on the ECHL. This 13th induction class embodies the role of our League in the development of hockey talent."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.