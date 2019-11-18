Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - November 18

Tulsa ends week with a shootout win before travelling to Rapid City for games on Nov. 20, 22 and 23.

OVERALL RECORD: 7-9-1 (15 points, 5th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0

RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 15 - Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> TULSA, OK - Cam Knight opened the scoring, sending a skipper past Ivan Prosvetov from the point point 7:04 into the contest. Tyler Poulsen answered 7:03 later, sniping Eriksson Ek from the slot after working the puck onto his forehand. Peter Quenneville gave the Rush their first lead of the night, blasting his fourth of the year into the back of the net from the right-wing circle with 40 seconds left in the frame. Gage Torrel made it a 3-1 game with the first goal of his career, a power play tally just 2:54 into the period, assisted by Tyler Coulter and Trey Phillips. Ian McNulty cut the Rush lead to one, tapping home a back-door rebound for his second goal of the season. Roughly 10 minutes later, Brennan Saulnier made it 4-2 with his team's second power play goal of the game at the 16:13 mark of the second period.

Brennan Saulnier scored the next goal of the contest; his eighth of the season came at the 18:37 mark of the third period, firing a shot from inside the blue line into the empty net. J.J. Piccinich answered with his sixth of the season, a power play goal that was the result of some quick passing between Danny Moynihan and Dakota Joshua. Piccinich made it a 5-4 game, scoring just 22 seconds later when he went bardown from the slot with the extra attacker. The late flurry wasn't enough, and Rapid City hung on for the win in the last 18 seconds.

Saturday, Nov. 16- Idaho 3, Tulsa 4 (F/SO) (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK| Box Score

>> WICHITA, KS - Tulsa opened the scoring for the second straight night, hopping ahead 3:15 into the contest when Charlie Sampair shot the puck onto Colton Point before potting his own rebound from the circle on Point's glove side. Will Merchant answered at the 7:29 mark, tapping in a cross-zone pass from Matt Lippa.

Danny Moynihan gave the Oilers their second lead of the night, jamming the puck past Point's short side after multiple previous attempts rolled through the goaltender's crease. Moynihan's fifth came at the 5:01 mark and was assisted by Charlie Sampair and Brent Gates, Jr. Anthony Nellis brought the game even again, scoring at the 9:02 mark, roofing a feed created off Joe Basaraba's forecheck. Josh Wesley popped a shot past Point from beneath the circles, giving the defenseman his third power play goal of the season and extending set-up man Adam Pleskach's point streak to four games. Kyle Schempp erased Wesley's game-winning goal off the board with his own heroics, scoring with four seconds remaining in regulation. Idaho looked to have the upper hand, coming into the extra frame with five overtime games under their belt, but Tulsa staved off a Steelheads' power play to bring the game into a shootout. A.J. White opened the skills contest with a goal, only to have Brent Gates, Jr. answer with his own at the end of the round. Neither player found the back of the net in the second round. Sampair bookended his opening goal with the game-clinching shootout winner, taking advantage of Spencer Naas' earlier miss in the third round.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times C.S.T)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Tulsa AT Rapid City 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (Rapid City, SD)

Friday, Nov. 22 - Tulsa AT Rapid City 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (Rapid City, SD)

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Tulsa AT Rapid City 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (Rapid City, SD)

FAST FACTS

- J.J. Piccinich is tied for the league lead with 21 points.

- Devin Williams has come away with at least one point in all but one appearance this season (4-1-1-0).

- Adam Pleskach is on a four-game point streak, and the forward is second in the league with 65 shots.

. Tulsa traded defenseman Eric Drapluk to the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa sits atop the ECHL with 38.82 shots per game, an improvement over the 37.60 they averaged last week.

- The Oilers are 3-2-1-0 in one-goal games.

. Tulsa has power play goals in four straight games.

. The Oilers are 1-2-0-0 when being outshot by their opponents.

. Tulsa has come away with at least a point every time they go into the opening intermission with the lead (4-0-1-0).

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 21 - J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 7 - J.J. Piccinich

ASSISTS: 14- J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 45 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3 - Miles Liberati, Josh Wesley

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati

SHOTS: 65- Adam Pleskach

WINS: 4 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.57 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .908- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -9/68 (13.2%) - 20th in the ECHL

Last Week - 2/7 (28.6%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 57/72 (79.2%) - 21st in the ECHL

Last Week - 4/7 (57.1.%)

