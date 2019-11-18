Americans Close the Weekend with 3-1 Win

November 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Alex Breton of the Allen Americans scores vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Alex Breton of the Allen Americans scores vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, came within minutes of a shutout on Sunday afternoon in a dominating 3-1 victory over the Idaho Steelheads.

Allen Americans netminder Zachary Sawchenko was on his game, stopping 28 of 29 Idaho shots on net. The Americans fired 34 shots on Tomas Sholl, putting three into the Steelheads net.

Alex Guptill (3), Alex Breton (1) and Jordan Topping (4) scored the goals for Allen. Gabe Gagne had a two-point night with a pair of assists.

"This was the kind of game we should be playing every night," said Guptill. "We had scoring chances, our defense played solid in front of our goalie and Sawchenko (Zach) was great. We still need to get out power play going, but that will happen. We have way too much talent to continue struggling with the man-advantage."

The Americans are back on the road on Tuesday with a morning game in Kansas City. Allen returns home next weekend for back to back games against the Wichita Thunder.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2019

Americans Close the Weekend with 3-1 Win - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.