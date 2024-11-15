Thunder Take Down Royals 3-1

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - Filip Engaras scored the eventual game-winning goal as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the visiting Reading Royals on Friday night 3-1 in front of 3,895 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Reading scored on its first shot of the game 13:13 into the first period as Shane Sellar tipped in a shot from the point that beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Sellar's first of the year from Powell Connor and Robbie Stucker and the Royals took a 1-0 lead into the intermission despite the Thunder leading in shots, 13-2.

Adirondack responded in the second period with two goals to take the lead. Ryan Wheeler beat goaltender Parker Gahagen 2:49 into the second period to even the score 1-1. The goal was Wheeler's third of the year with assists from Ryan Conroy and Ryan Smith.

Filip Engaras returned from injury and gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead off a feed from Jace Isley at the 11:10 mark of the second period. Isley moved behind the net and centered a pass to Engaras, and he tapped it past the right pad of Gahagen. Assists on Engaras' goal were credited to Isley and Andre Ghantous and Adirondack took the lead into the third.

In the third period with the net empty, Patrick Polino sent the puck down the ice into the empty net for a 3-1 lead with 0:33 left in regulation. The goal was unassisted, and Adirondack came away with the 3-1 victory.

Jeremy Brodeur recorded his fourth win in four games, stopping 18 of 19 shots.

