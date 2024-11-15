Bison Lose Tight Game Against Cincinnati

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Bloomington Bison lost 2-1 on Friday night in a close matchup to the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Heritage Bank Center.

Three minutes into the game, Max Neill dropped the gloves with Steven MacLean, giving a jolt to each bench. Bison forward Brett Budgell opened the scoring with a rebound goal on the power play at 7:02. Assists came from Gavin Gould and Ryan Siedem on Budgell's third goal of the season. At 11:50, Cincinnati evened the score at one with a goal from Kyle Bollers. His second of the season was assisted by Mathieu Gosselin. The period ended with a tie score and with the Bison leading in shots 17-8. The 17 shots are the most the Bison have obtained in a single period this season.

Cincinnati collected their first lead of the game with a goal from Gosselin at 8:34 of the second period. His second of the season was assisted by Bollers. The lone tally of the period moved to the game into the third with a Cyclones 2-1 lead.

The final frame proved to be a defensive stalwart as neither team could find the back of the net. The Bison pulled the goaltender in an attempt to tie the game, but the threat went unsuccessful and the Cyclones held their 2-1 margin.

Bison netminder Hugo Ollas took the loss in net with 22 saves on 24 shots. Pavel Cajan stopped 34 shots in the win for Cincinnati. The Bison outshot the Cycles by a 35-24 margin. The Bison power play went 1-3 while the penalty kill converted all three disadvantages.

The Bison return to the Grossinger Motors Arena tomorrow night at 7 p.m. for Country Night against Cincinnati. Concession deals are highlighted with $8 BBQ pulled pork sandwiches and 16-ounce domestic cans for $6. Country themed music will be featured during the game with country themed production and promotions throughout. Single-game pricing starts as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.