Defenseman Roman Kinal Recalled by Gulls

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday that defenseman Roman Kinal has been recalled from his assignment in Tulsa to the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

Kinal, 26, recorded one assist and a plus-two rating in three games as an Oiler. The left-handed defenseman has played three games with San Diego this season.

Last season the 6'2, 190 lbs. blueliner skated in 22 games with the San Jose Barracuda, earning 39 PIM and an assist, adding 18 points (7g, 11a) in 45 ECHL showings with the Wichita Thunder. Kinal scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Nov. 29 in a battle between the Oilers and Thunder.

The Waterford, Michigan native started his professional career with the Barracuda in 2022-23, playing in six games, totaling 31 AHL appearances.

Kinal played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, compiling 27 points (7g, 20a) and 88 PIM in 121 games with the Huskies - captaining the squad in his senior campaign.

The Oilers square off against the Tahoe Knight Monsters in game two of a three-game series tonight, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. CT at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.