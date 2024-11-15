Americans Looking for a Series Win against Utah, 7:10 PM CST

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (3-5-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Utah Grizzlies (4-4-0), tonight at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans won the opener of the three-game set on Wednesday morning 3-1 in front of a crowd just under 6,000 on School Day in Allen.

Americans Claim First Home Win: The Allen Americans claimed their first home victory of the season on Wednesday morning in front of a School Day Crowd of just under 6,000 fans in Allen. The Americans scored the opening goal of the game for the fourth time in the last five games. Spencer Asuchak netted his second goal of the season at the 11:21 mark of the second period to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. That score would hold up until late in the third period when Grizzlies Captain Gianni Fairbrother found the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1. Allen responded four minutes later when Americans leading scorer Brayden Watts made his way in front of the Utah defense and beat Grizzlies netminder Adam Scheel for his fourth goal of the year to give the Americans the lead for good. Mark Duarte added an empty-net insurance goal with a minute and two seconds left on the clock as the Americans beat the Grizzlies 3-1. The Americans have won three of their last four games.

Americans win the battle of the shots: For the first time this season the Americans outshot their opponent holding Utah to just 27 shots for the game. The 37 shots by the Americans were a season high for Allen. The 27 shots by Utah were the fewest shots by an opponent this season. The 15 shots by the Americans in the second period were the most by the team in a single period this season.

Americans on the Board : Spencer Asuchak's second period power play goal was the first home power play goal of the season for the Americans. The Americans Home Power Play ranks 26th overall at 7.1 % through five home games (1-for-14).

Scoring by period: The Americans are being outscored by their opponents 13-4 in the second period this year, which is the fewest goals scored in any period this season.

Asuchak continues his hot start: Americans longest tenured player Spencer Asuchak had his third multi point game on Wednesday morning. In two of his last three games, he's had three points or more. He's tied for the team lead in points with 10 (2 goals and 8 assists).

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-3-1

Away: 2-2-0

Overall: 3-5-1

Last 10: 3-5-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (5) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (8) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts

Points: (10) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts

+/-: (5) Spencer Asuchak

PIM's: (17) Artyom Kulakov

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 2-2-0

Away: 2-2-0

Overall: 4-4-0

Last 10: 4-4-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (5) Neil Shea

Assists: (6) Luke Manning and Derek Dashke

Points: (8) Neil Shea

+/-: (+4) Craig Armstrong

PIM's (18) Nick Pastorious

