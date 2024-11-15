Fuel Claim Point in Even Shootout Match with Wheeling

WHEELING- The Fuel headed to Wheeling, West Virginia to take on the Nailers in their first meeting of the season and first meeting since the Nailers left the Central division for the North division. In a playoff revenge game, the Fuel fell to Wheeling, 2-1 after forcing the game to a shootout.

1ST PERIOD

Just nineteen seconds in the game, Indy Fuel captain Chris Cameron scored on a slapshot to put the Fuel up 1-0 quickly. This was just the second goal the Fuel have scored in the first period all season. Brandon Saigeon and Cam Hausinger both claimed assists on that goal.

Less than two minutes later, Cameron was back in action but this time he was dropping the gloves with Matthew Quercia. The two have fought each other many times before so this was no shock. Ultimately, they both sat for five minutes after fighting.

Jordan Martin took a slashing penalty at 8:39, giving the Nailers a power play opportunity however they did not score as the Fuel killed it off.

Things settled down in the last half of the first period but as time expired, there was a lot of pushing and shoving along the boards. Both teams headed to the locker rooms after the scrap.

The Fuel outshot the Nailers 10-6 in the first period.

2ND PERIOD

At 2:23, Mats Lindgren was called for tripping. This gave the Fuel their first power play of the game, however the Nailers killed it off.

Jack Beck took the game's next penalty at 5:18 giving the Fuel another power play. The call was for hooking and Wheeling was able to kill that one off as well.

At 16:46, Quercia scored to even the game, 1-1 with the help of Kyle Jackson and Matt Koopman.

Time expired soon after that, with the score tied after two. Both teams traded shots on goal in that period as Wheeling outshot Indy, 10-6.

3RD PERIOD

Beck headed back to the box at just 1:34 in the last period on a cross-checking call after a scuffle between players. The Fuel got another power play opportunity here but the Nailers killed off the penalty.

Things remained very even through the third period, both teams almost going shot for shot and staying equally disciplined.

Both teams had great chances until time expired on regulation. The Nailers narrowly outshot the Fuel in the period and regulation by one shot before the teams headed to overtime.

OVERTIME

The game remained even as they played through the seven-minute 3-on-3 period. Halfway through, the shots were even at 2-2.

Wheeling turned up the heat later in the overtime, outshooting Indy 8-2 but it was not enough and the game headed to a shootout.

Through three rounds, only one shooter scored and it was Jack Beck for the Nailers in the second round to give them the narrow 2-1 win.

