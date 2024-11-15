Heartlanders Win Third Straight, 4-2

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders never trailed in a 4-2 win over the Wichita Thunder Friday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders have won three straight games for the second time this season.

T.J. Walsh put Iowa on the board at 9:36 of the middle frame. Yuki Miura passed the puck from the near corner to Walsh in front of the net. The Heartlanders have scored first in their last seven games.

With a minute left in the second, Gavin Hain got on the board with a snipe over the pads of Gabriel Carriere. Matthew Sop assisted on the goal.

With eight minutes left in the third period, Sop went cross-crease and netted his sixth of the season to bring the score to 3-1. Sop has earned points in his last five games.

Both Wichita goals came on the power play from forward Jay Dickman. At 15:53 of the second period, Dickman scored from the top of the crease to tie the score at one. At 13:41 of the third, Dickman earned his second of the game with a weird hop along the goal line.

Dakota Raabe put it away with an empty-net goal in the final two minutes.

Samuel Hlavaj made 34 saves in the win.

Carriere stopped 30 of 33 shots faced in the loss.

Box Score

