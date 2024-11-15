Forward Jake Chiasson Loaned to Solar Bears from Belleville

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Friday (Nov. 15) forward Jake Chiasson has been loaned by the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Chiasson, 21, appeared in 68 games last season for the Fort Wayne Komets, scoring 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists. The Abbotsford, British Columbia native has also skated in five AHL games over two seasons with Bakersfield and Belleville.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward was acquired by the Ottawa Senators in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers this past summer. Chiasson was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Prior to his professional career, Chiasson played five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades. In 174 games, Chiasson scored 111 points (40g-71a) and picked up 42 penalty minutes.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.