Ingham Called up to AHL Ontario

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbits Moving Transaction that goaltender Jacob Ingham has been recalled to the Ontario Reign, the team's AHL affiliate.

Ingham goes up to the AHL having won back-to-back starts, including a 28-save shutout over the Atlanta Gladiators on November 9th. The 6'5", 205-pound net-minder has a 2-1-0-0 record through four games this season, along with his clean sheet, a 2.10 GAA, and .943 SV%.

From Barrie, Ontario, Ingham currently holds a 0-1-0-0 record with the Reign in one appearance, 2.06 GAA and a .857 SV%. Lifetime, the fifth-year professional is 6-5-2 in 13 games in the AHL, all with the Reign, and has a 32-24-6 record with 5 shutouts in 67 ECHL games, all with the Swamp Rabbits. He was drafted by the Los Angles Kings in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th Rd/#175).

The Swamp Rabbits continue their homestand, now shifting gears to the Florida Everblades. Puck drop for the weekend opener, "Faith and Family Day", presented by Abide Roofing, is slated for a special 4:05 p.m. EST puck drop, and features the celebration of faith, family, and fellowship with pregame music from Frank Vieira and postgame music from Cornerstone Methodist Church. Sunday's finale is slated for 3:05 p.m., with all action at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

