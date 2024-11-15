Third Period Rally Leads the Walleye to Win in Norfolk

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Norfolk Admirals at Norfolk Scope Arena on November 15 with a final score of 5-1.

How it Happened:

The first period was quiet and scoreless. Toledo had a 9-7 shots-on-goal advantage, and each team had a power-play opportunity. Both goaltenders stayed solid in net and kept the game tied 0-0 headed into the second.

Norfolk scored 29 seconds into the 2nd period with a goal from Marko Reifenberger giving them the 1-0 lead.

Toledo tied it on the power play later in the period at 14:53 with a goal from Tyler Spezia, tying the game at one. Of course the remaining members of the 16-17-18 line, Trenton Bliss and Brandon Hawkins had the assists on the PPG. The game was tied 1-1 with one period remaining.

In a strong 3rd period for the Walleye, the Walleye had three penalties back-to-back-to-back and impressively killed off all three of them, keeping the game tied.

After 3 penalties killed, totaling 6 minutes, the Fish responded straight away, breaking the tie as soon as penalty time expired with a goal by Griffin Ness at 10:18 to take the lead.

Not long after, the Fish tallied another goal at 12:55 by Dalton Messina to give them a 2-goal lead, Griffin Ness had the assist. This was Ness' first professional assist.

At 18:26, Hawk sealed the deal with an empty-net goal and then the Walleye went on the power-play to finish the game where Sam Craggs tallied his 4th goal of the season.

The strong third period for the Walleye gave them the win for tonight's game with a final score of 5-1.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - C. Gylander (28 SVS)

2. TOL - G. Ness (1G, 1A)

3. TOL - T. Spezia (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye remain in Norfolk and will finish up the series tomorrow evening, November 16 against the Admirals. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.