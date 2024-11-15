Third Period Rally Leads the Walleye to Win in Norfolk
November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Norfolk Admirals at Norfolk Scope Arena on November 15 with a final score of 5-1.
How it Happened:
The first period was quiet and scoreless. Toledo had a 9-7 shots-on-goal advantage, and each team had a power-play opportunity. Both goaltenders stayed solid in net and kept the game tied 0-0 headed into the second.
Norfolk scored 29 seconds into the 2nd period with a goal from Marko Reifenberger giving them the 1-0 lead.
Toledo tied it on the power play later in the period at 14:53 with a goal from Tyler Spezia, tying the game at one. Of course the remaining members of the 16-17-18 line, Trenton Bliss and Brandon Hawkins had the assists on the PPG. The game was tied 1-1 with one period remaining.
In a strong 3rd period for the Walleye, the Walleye had three penalties back-to-back-to-back and impressively killed off all three of them, keeping the game tied.
After 3 penalties killed, totaling 6 minutes, the Fish responded straight away, breaking the tie as soon as penalty time expired with a goal by Griffin Ness at 10:18 to take the lead.
Not long after, the Fish tallied another goal at 12:55 by Dalton Messina to give them a 2-goal lead, Griffin Ness had the assist. This was Ness' first professional assist.
At 18:26, Hawk sealed the deal with an empty-net goal and then the Walleye went on the power-play to finish the game where Sam Craggs tallied his 4th goal of the season.
The strong third period for the Walleye gave them the win for tonight's game with a final score of 5-1.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - C. Gylander (28 SVS)
2. TOL - G. Ness (1G, 1A)
3. TOL - T. Spezia (1G)
What's Next:
The Walleye remain in Norfolk and will finish up the series tomorrow evening, November 16 against the Admirals. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
