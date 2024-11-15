Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in the Lonestar State

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies (4-4, 8 points, .500 point %) @ Allen Americans (3-5-1, 7 points, .389 point %)

Date: November 15, 2024 Venue : Credit Union of Texas Event Center Game Time: 6:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12609753-2024-utah-grizzlies-vs-allen-americans?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio : Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: November 27, 2024 - Indy at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series at Allen. It's the fourth of nine meetings this season between the clubs. Utah is 1-2 vs Allen this season. Utah has won 4 of their last 7 games. The Grizzlies are 2-2 at home and on the road this season.

The Grizzlies have been a high scoring team at Maverik Center as they have 17 goals in 4 home games this season. Utah has the fewest penalty minutes in the league with 62 (7.75 per game). Utah is 7th in the league in the league with 3.63 goals per game. The Grizz are 5th in the 29-team league in shots per game at 33.75.

Dylan Fitze has been outstanding as of late as he has 2 goals and 3 assists in his last 3 games. Fitze has assisted in all 3 of Cameron Buhl's goals this season. Grizzlies captain Gianni Fairbrother has 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 5 games. Derek Daschke and Luke Manning each have 1 goal and 6 assists this season. Adam Scheel has started 7 of Utah's 8 games this season and has a 4-3 record. Mick Messner has had 4 assists in his last 4 games.

Games This Road Trip

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Utah 1 Allen 3 - Gianni Fairbrother scored the game tying goal 12:46 into the third period. Brayden Watts scored the game winner for Allen 16:30 into the third. Allen outshot Utah 37 to 27. Allen went 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

Friday - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Friday, November 22, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Utah at Tulsa. 2:05 pm. BOK Center.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Recent Transactions: Adam Berg Returns to the Grizzlies

November 14 - The Utah Grizzlies are reuniting with forward Adam Berg as he signs with the club after starting the season with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers. Berg played in 9 games with the Panthers this season, scoring 1 assist. Berg was a teammate in Nottingham with 2023-24 Grizzlies defenseman Quinn Wichers. He was also a teammate in Nottingham with Logan Neilson, the brother of current Grizzlies forward Cade Neilson.

Last season Berg scored 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 50 games with the Grizzlies. His best month came in January 2023 where he scored 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 13 games. Berg also has 27 games of ECHL experience with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He played his college hockey at Brock University rom 2018-2023. He was outstanding in his senior season at Brock, scoring 15 goals and 14 assists in 24 games.

November 9 - Grizzlies sign forward Reed Morison. Morrison played at the University of Western Ontario in USports, scoring 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 85 games from 2019-2024. Morrison is a native of Calgary, Alberta. Morrison played five seasons of junior hockey with the AJHL's Calgary Canucks and Fort McMurray Oil Barons, and the WHL's Portland Winterhawks and Kootenay Ice. Morrison signed with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on September 12, 2024 and was released on October 30, 2024.

Grizzlies Player Notes

#3 Craig Armstrong has 11 shots on goal through 8 games. Armstrong was a +2 on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe and is a +4 this season, which leads the team.

#4 Bryan Yoon has a point in 5 of his first 8 games this season (2g, 3a).

#5 Derek Daschke has 7 points in 8 games (1 goal, 6 assists). Daschke has a point in 5 of his 8 games. He leads Grizzlies defenseman with a +2 rating. Daschke is second on the team with 30 shots on goal.

#10 Mick Messner has 3 goals and 4 assists in 8 games this season. Messner has a point in 5 of his 8 games. He has 4 assists in his last 4 games.

#11 Cameron Buhl was the number 1 star on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe as he scored the game tying and game winning goals in the third period. Buhl has 3 goals this season, all of them assisted by Dylan Fitze.

#12 Blake Wells was injured on opening night at Idaho (October 18th) and is out with an upper body injury.

#13 Dylan Fitze scored three points in the third period on November 9 vs Tahoe (1 goal, 2 assists). Fitze has assisted in all 3 of Cameron Buhl's goals. Fitze has 5 points (2g, 3a) in his last 3 games.

#14 Briley Wood scored his first multiple point game with 1 goal and 1 assists vs Allen on Nov. 1. Wood has a point in 4 of his last 7 games. Wood got in his first pro fight vs Riley Ginnell on Nov. 9 at Allen.

#15 Aaron Aragon returned to the lineup on November 9 vs Tahoe after missing 4 games due to a lower body injury.

#16 Luke Manning is tied for 5th among league rookies with 6 assists. Manning has a point in 5 of his last 7 games (1g, 6a). Manning leads Utah with 3 power play assists.

#17 Reed Lebster leads Utah with 2 power play goals. Lebster has 2 or more shots in 6 of his 7 games with Utah.

#19 Adam Berg reunites with Utah after playing in 9 games with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers. Berg scored 9 goals and 14 assists in 50 games with the Grizzlies last season.

#20 Chase Hartje has played in 3 games this season, acting as a forward in each of his first 2 games.

#23 Kade Jensen scored his first pro goal at Rapid City on October 25, 2024. That night Jensen had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jensen has 2 goals and 1 assist in 8 games this season.

#24 Gianni Fairbrother has 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 5 games. All 4 of his goals this season have come against Allen. Fairbrother had 2 goals, 1 assist and 8 shots on goal vs Allen on Nov. 2. He was named Grizzlies Captain on October 23rd. It's the third straight season that a defenseman has been named Grizzlies captain (Josh Wesley 2023-24, Connor McDonald 2022-23). Fairbrother scored a goal which turned out to be the game winner in his first game as Utah's captain on Nov. 1.

#25 Cole Gallant has an assist in 5 of his last 7 games. Gallant is 2nd on the team in plus/minus (+3). Gallant has 11 shots in his last 3 games.

#26 Tyson Upper tied for a season high with 3 shots at Allen on Nov. 9.

#27 Cade Neilson scored a goal in his pro debut on Nov. 1st vs Allen. Neilson got into a fight halfway through the first period on Nov. 2. Neilson got his first north American pro assist on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe. Neilson had 1 assist in 4 games with the EIHL's Glasgow Clan this season.

#28 Kabore Dunn has 1 assist this season (Oct. 26 at Rapid City). Dunn has 7 shots on goal this season, with 4 coming on Oct. 26 at RC.

#34 Adam Scheel leads the league in saves (203) is 2nd in the league in minutes (423).

#42 Nick Pastorious leads Utah with 18 penalty minutes this season. He has 5 shots on goal and 1 assist

#74 James Shearer has 3 assists this season. He has been paired up with Gianni Fairbrother to start the season. In 75 career games with Utah he has 9 goals, 28 assists and a +12 rating.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has scored 17 goals in 4 home games this season. Utah is averaging 3.63 goals per game, which ranks 7th in the league. The Grizzlies are 5th in the league with 33.75 shots per game. The Grizzlies have the fewest penalty minutes in the league with 62 (7.75 per game).

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (15): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Reed Morison, Cade Neilson, Nick Pastorious, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 4-4

Home record: 2-2

Road record : 2-2

Win percentage : .500

Standings Points : 8

Last 10 : 4-4

Goals per game : 3.63 (7th) Goals for : 29

Goals against per game : 4.00 (28th) Goals Against : 32

Shots per game : 33.75 (5th)

Shots against per game : 32.88 (23rd)

Power Play : 4 for 25 - 16.0 % (19th)

Penalty Kill : 11 for 18 - 61.1 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 62. 7.75 per game. (Fewest penalty minutes in the league).

Shorthanded Goals : 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 1.

Record When Scoring First: 2-1.

Opposition Scores First : 2-3.

Record in One Goal Games : 1-0

Games Decided Past Regulation : 1-0

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (5)

Assists : Derek Daschke/Luke Manning (6)

Points : Shea (8)

Plus/Minus : Craig Armstrong (+4)

PIM : Nick Pastorious (18)

Power Play Points : Manning (3)

Power Play Goals : Reed Lebster (2)

Power Play Assists : Manning (3)

Shots on Goal : Shea (31)

Shooting Percentage : Gianni Fairbrother (22.2 %) - Minimum 16 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Cameron Buhl/Gianni Fairbrother/Kade Jensen (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (4)

Save %: Adam Scheel (.894)

Goals Against Average : Scheel (3.40)

Shutouts: (0)

Streaks

Goals: Gianni Fairbrother (1)

Assists: Cole Gallant (2) Dylan Fitze (1)

Points (2 or more): Fitze (3), Gallant (2)

Multiple Point Games

2 - Derek Daschke, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Neil Shea

1 - Cameron Buhl, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Kade Jensen, Reed Lebster, Briley Wood.

