Nailers Keep Rolling with Shootout Win

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers' Sergei Murashov on game night

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers are thoroughly enjoying their five-game homestand at WesBanco Arena, and on Friday night, they chalked up another victory. Wheeling's Sergei Murashov and Ben Gaudreau of the Indy Fuel both played terrific games in goal, as a 1-1 deadlock needed a shootout to determine a winner. Jack Beck delivered the deciding goal on the second shot for the Nailers, and Murashov was perfect on his three attempts in goal to give Wheeling the 2-1 triumph. The Nailers are 5-0-1 in their last six games, and are tied for first place in the North Division with a 7-3-1 overall mark.

Only one goal was scored during the first period, and it came right away at the 19-second mark. Wheeling iced the puck twice in a row to start the game, and the Fuel scored off of the second icing face-off. Cam Hausinger won the draw over to Brandon Saigeon, who helped the puck back to Christopher Cameron at the right point. Cameron crushed a slap shot along the ice and in on the right side of the cage. Indy's captain made his way onto the scoresheet again less than two minutes later, when he dropped the gloves with Matthew Quercia.

The Nailers had a good response in the middle frame, as they reversed the first period shots on goal with a 10-6 advantage, and also delivered a tying tally. Kyle Jackson spun a pass out of the corner to Matthew Quercia, who blasted a one-timer from the left face-off dot and into the right side of the twine.

The contest was extremely evenly matched, as the score remained tied at one through the third period, while only one shot on goal separated the two clubs. Wheeling dominated overtime with an 8-2 shots advantage, but the goaltenders continued to trade saves, and a shootout was necessary to decide a winner. Jack Beck broke through in the second round for the Nailers, as he drilled a shot through Ben Gaudreau's legs. Sergei Murashov denied Jalen Luypen, Ryan Gagnier, and Colin Bilek to put Wheeling into the win column with a 2-1 result.

Sergei Murashov was great again in goal for the Nailers, as he thwarted 24 of the 25 shots he faced during the game, before his perfect shootout performance. Ben Gaudreau was also very good in goal for Indy, as he stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced during the game.

The Nailers and Fuel will swing for the fences in their re-match on Saturday night at 7:10, as the promotion is Pittsburgh Pirates Night. Former Pirates star Neil Walker will be signing autographs before the game, there will be a specialty hat giveaway, a trading card vendors showcase in the concourse, and the Pirate Parrot will be on hand. Plus, fans will be able to enjoy ballpark favorites, such as pierogies, peanuts, and cracker jacks. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Hall of Fame Night on November 30th, when Tomas Vokoun and Steve Gibson will be inducted into the Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

