Kansas City Mavericks' Mac's Power Play Reading Club Visits October Winner, William Yates Elementary

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks reading initiative: Mac's Power Play Reading Club made a special visit today to William Yates Elementary. Fifth-grade teacher Madison Boynton's class took October's Top Classroom of the Month honors, logging an impressive 37,610 minutes-about an hour per student daily! The top student in the class was named Willow. She read 6,159 minutes. Over 3,200 kids from 60 schools are participating in this year's club, setting ambitious reading goals and working toward exciting monthly and grand prizes, including a pizza party sponsored by Minsky's Pizza in March.

Mavericks' forwards Damien Giroux and Landon McCallum, along with mascot Mac, joined Boynton's students today, reading with the kids, answering questions, and signing autographs. Giroux, when asked about what lessons he has learned in hockey: "I've learned so much from different lessons. I think setbacks are really opportunities to grow. You're never really failing; you just have to show up every day and give it your best." He also encouraged the kids to have fun with their goals, saying, "When you have fun, everything works itself out. I've made so many awesome friends through hockey, and having fun makes the hard work easier." Currently reading Harry Potter, Giroux noted, "It's motivating me to read more, and I hope it does the same for all of you."

McCallum, who's been on the ice since age three, shared his insights on the lessons he's learned through the game, recalling his journey through a tough collarbone injury. "Overcoming challenges isn't easy, but if you stay strong and learn from your mistakes, it makes you a better person," he said. He encouraged students to handle frustrations with care, when asked how he dealt with failing during a game, "It's important to be calm and not let frustrations affect others around you." Both players emphasized setting goals and staying positive.

Each month, top classrooms in the program earn visits from Mac and Mavericks players who celebrate their reading progress. Teachers and students track reading logs, with K-2 students counting minutes read to them, and grades 3-5 counting time spent reading independently. The top class each month will also receive special incentives, and the overall reading champions at season's end will win a pizza party and game tickets for their families.

With today's visit, the Mavericks look forward to seeing young readers across Kansas City embrace their love of books as they work toward new records throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.