Defenseman Braden Hache Loaned to Wichita

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Braden Hache (HASH-aye) has been loaned to Wichita ahead of tonight's game against Iowa.

Additionally, defenseman Shane Kuzmeski has been placed on waivers.

Hache, 21, was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in round seven (#210 overall) of the NHL Draft. A native of Manchester, New Hampshire, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound blueliner was signed to an AHL contract this past June.

He helped guide the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit to their first-ever Memorial Cup, which is just the fifth U.S. winner of the 104-year history of the trophy and first since 2008. In 65 games last year, he tallied 22 points (9g, 13a) and carried a +27 rating. Additionally, he recorded seven points (1g, 6a) in 15 playoff games. Hache was also named as the team's captain.

Overall, Hache played five years in the OHL between Kingston, Barrie and Saginaw. He compiled 51 points (15g, 36a) in 217 career junior games. He also earned the OHL Commitment Award (Mickey Renaud Captains Trophy this past season.

The Thunder begin a three-game road trip tonight at Iowa to take on the Heartlanders with the opening faceoff at 7 p.m.

