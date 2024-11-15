Toledo Takes Down Norfolk, 5-1

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - Following a grueling four-game road trip last weekend, the Norfolk Admirals returned to Norfolk Scope for a pair of contests against a stout Toledo Walleye team. After being tied 1-1 after two periods, the Walleye scored four times in the third period to secure a 5-1 win over the Admirals.

Joe Cannata received the nod in-goal for his 6th appearance of the season. He finished the night with 19 saves off of 23 shots.

During the initial twenty minutes of play, the Admirals demonstrated a superiority in forechecking, effectively maintaining pressure throughout the period. Despite both Toledo and the Norfolk having opportunities with a man advantage, neither team was able to score. The performance of the goaltenders proved to be a decisive factor, as both exhibited remarkable skills.

Cannata recorded an impressive nine saves on nine shots, while Curtis Gylander, in-net the Walleye, successfully saved all seven shots faced, resulting in a scoreless first period.

Just 29 seconds into the second period, Marko Reifenberger secured the first goal of the evening for Norfolk, skillfully placing his shot over Gylander's shoulder. This goal marked Reifenberger's second of the season. Following this goal, the Walleye began to find their rhythm and subsequently equalized the score later in the period.

After a holding penalty was assessed to Darick Louis-Jean, Toledo capitalized on their third power play opportunity. Tyler Spezia scored with a backhanded shot that found the net, overcoming Cannata, who was positioned on the ice. Despite being outshot by the Walleye 13-7 in the second period, the Admirals and Walleye entered the third period with the score tied at one, following 40 minutes of competitive play.

Toledo demonstrated a dominant performance by scoring four goals within the final 20 minutes of the match, thereby establishing a strong grip on the outcome. Griffin Ness contributed the pivotal go-ahead goal for the Walleye at the midpoint of the period.

Dalton Messina subsequently enhanced the lead to 3-1 with a wrist shot that successfully eluded goaltender Cannata. The score remained at 3-1 until the closing moments of the contest, when Brandon Hawkins and Sam Craggs capitalized on empty-net opportunities, resulting in a final score of 5-1.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. TOL - C. Gylander (28 saves off of 29 shots faced)

2. TOL - G. Ness (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

3. TOL - T. Spezia (1 goal)

What's Next

Norfolk takes the ice at Norfolk Scope tomorrow for the second meeting with the Walleye this weekend. The puck drop tomorrow night is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be seen on WGNT-27.

