K-Wings Power Past Komets Friday
November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-4-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, scored in all three periods paired with strong defense to beat the Fort Wayne Komets (7-3-0-0) at Wings Event Center Friday, 4-1.
Collin Saccoman (2) opened the scoring at the 12:41 mark of the first. The captain cleaned up a rebound as he crashed the goalmouth following the initial shot by Zach Okabe (4), with Ben Berard (2) earning the secondary assist.
Fort Wayne tied the score, 1-1, with a goal at the 5:38 mark of the second period, but the game would stay tied for less than a minute.
Max Humitz (4) scored just 42 seconds later to put Kalamazoo back on top. Ryan Naumovski (7) dove through the right circle to send the puck to Theo Calvas (3) at the bottom of the left circle, who fired an off-balance centering shot to the front of the net for Humitz to smack home.
Then, at the 18:53 mark, Ayden MacDonald (2) put a rebound opportunity off the skate of the Komet goaltender and in to make it a 3-1 game. Berard (3) set up Joseph Arntsen (2) for the initial one-timer opportunity that went wide before MacDonald found the rebound for the goal.
Just 31 seconds into the final frame, Okabe (4) drove to the slot and fired home a wrister to add more insurance for Kalamazoo. Quinn Preston (4) intercepted a Fort Wayne pass along the boards to set up Okabe's blast.
Jonathan Lemieux (5-2-0-0) was stellar in net, again, making 34 saves in the win.
The K-Wings and Komets face off again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Join us for Super Hero Night at Wings Event Center, featuring Marvel's Deadpool. --
Kalamazoo Wings Group Specials, 3-Pack, and Half-Season Ticket Packages are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.
