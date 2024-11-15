Game Day - Game #9 Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières are back home where they'll be playing three games in three days, starting Friday night when the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners are the visitors.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#9 Nicolas Guay: The forward from Chateauguay, Quebec makes his return to the Lions after starting the season in Slovakia. In 108 games with Trois-Rivières he's amassed 70 points, including 23 goals.

#86 Jakov Novak: The Lions' leading scorer in 2023-24 regained his scoring touch during the recent trip to Wheeling, where he scored three goals in two games, including the overtime winner last Friday.

#92 Logan Nijhoff: The newcomer to the team is still in the hunt for his first goal in a Lions uniform. He did enjoy a good trip to Wheeling however, registering three assists during last Friday's game.

Players to watch for the Maine Mariners:

#27 Patrick Guay: The forward will be playing his first professional game in Quebec, and it will also be his first professional game going head-to-head against his brother Nicolas. Patrick has scored four goals in nine games since the start of the season.

#2 Zachary Massicotte: The defenceman from Shawinigan will also be playing his first professional game in Quebec. He has recorded one assist in nine games this season.

#41 Evan Vierling: The forward leads the Mariners in scoring with eight points in nine games.

The Lions will then be back in action Saturday night when the Worcester Railers will be visiting Colisée Vidéotron.

ECHL Stories from November 15, 2024

