ECHL Transactions - November 15

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday November 15, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Shane Kuzmeski, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Colton Kalezic, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Jon Gillies, G activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Nick Deakin-Poot, F activated from reserve

add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve

delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled by Ontario

Indy:

add Jordan Martin, F activated from reserve

delete Bryan Lemos, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nathan Noel, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Reece Harsch, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Ryan Sandelin, F assigned by Iowa Wild

add Andrew McLean, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kyle McClellan, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Brendan Harris, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brandon Puricelli, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Lee Lapid, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Adam Tisdale, F placed on reserve

delete Josh Bloom, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Landon McCallum, F activated from reserve

delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve

delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on reserve

delete Jay Powell, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete David Cotton, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Christian Sarlo, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

delete Carter Johnson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Owen Pederson, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Denis Smirnov, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Chyzowski, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Jake Chiasson, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Trois-Rivières:

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

add Kirby Proctor, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Israel Mianscum, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Kylor Wall, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Josh Nelson, F activated from reserve

Utah:

add Vincent Duplessis, G activated from reserve

delete Jake Barczewski, G recalled by Colorado

delete Nick Pastorious, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Sam Houde, F activated from reserve

delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Brendan Hache, D assigned by Barracuda

Worcester:

add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned from Bridgeport by Islanders

add Ryan Verrier, D activated from reserve

delete John Muse, G placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.