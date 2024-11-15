Rush Game Notes: November 15, 2024 at Idaho Steelheads

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, continues its series against the Idaho Steelheads having won back-to-back games by identical 5-2 scores. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Friday at Idaho Central Arena.

WATCH | LISTEN | GAME NOTES

LAST TIME OUT

Brett Davis' first professional hat-trick, coupled with a masterful 47-save performance from Matt Radomsky, propelled the Rush to a 5-2 win against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise on Wednesday. After having not scored the first goal in its first ten games, Rapid City did so, took a 3-0 lead, and played the final 51 minutes of the game while ahead. Ryan Wagner added on a power play goal, and Chaz Smedsrud continued his hot streak with a third-period strike.

10-4, OVER AND OUT

Fresh off its first win of the season, a 5-2 victory against Kansas City last Saturday, the Rush hit the road to Boise and skated to an identical 5-2 win over Idaho. Rapid City's offense appears to have found a rhythm: the team has scored 15 goals in its last four games after just ten goals in its first seven. Defensively, the Rush had not held the opposition to two or fewer goals in back-to-back games until Wednesday.

MAN-POWER DON'T MATTER

The Rush put the puck in the net regardless of the number of skaters on the ice in Wednesday's victory. Rapid City scored twice at 5-on-5, and a goal each at 5-on-4, 4-on-5, and 5-on-6.

DAVIE, HATTY

After missing the last two games to be with family, Rush forward Brett Davis returned to the lineup on Wednesday and turned in his best performance as a pro. Not only was it Davis' first professional hat-trick, it was his first multi-goal game. He did it by scoring goals at three different man-power situations: a shorthanded goal, a 5-on-5 goal, then an empty net goal. The Oakbank, Man. native is tied for the team's goals lead with four.

WIN AND STAY IN

Scott Burt's message over the first month has been clear: you win in the net, you stay in the net. Matt Radomsky not only did just that, but has come up huge in two straight games: the second-year goaltender has made 79 saves on 83 shots for a .952 save percentage. Radomsky has allowed just two goals in each of his last three games, the first time he has done so in his professional career.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

The Rush's special teams continued to shine as the team picked up its second straight win. After converting on its only power play opportunity, Rapid City has scored a power play goal in four consecutive games, going 7-for-16 (43.8%) over that time. In a more recent sample, the Rush is 4-for-6 in the last two games.

HE DID IT AGAIN

Chaz Smedsrud picked up another goal on Wednesday to continue his red-hot start with the Rush. Smedsrud has scored three goals in the last two games and has six points during his four-game point streak. Additionally, Smedsrud leads all rookies in the ECHL with a 36.4% shooting percentage: 4 goals on only 11 shots.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Head Coach & General Manager Scott Burt made two roster moves in advance of his team's series in Idaho. On Monday, the Rush acquired forward Patrick Bajkov from Cincinnati in exchange for forward Mason McCarty. The team also released forward Joe Widmar.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at The Monument Ice Arena! November 23rd is Star Wars Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.