Mariners Drop Road Contest in Canada

November 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners dropped a 4-1 road decision to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday night in the first meeting of the season between the two teams. A Jimmy Lambert power play goal made up all of the Maine offense despite a 31-21 shot edge in the game.

The lone goal of the opening period was scored by the Lions' Jakov Novak, coming down the left wing and beating Nolan Maier with a sharp angle wrister at 11:57.

The Lions added a power play goal early in the 2nd to double their lead. Xavier Cormier found a loose puck that dropped behind Maier and tapped it in at 1:32 of the middle frame. The rest of the period belonged to the Mariners, accumulating a 12-6 shot advantage, but had nothing to show for it and went into the third trailing 2-0.

Jimmy Lambert got the Mariners on the board at 5:10 of the third, wristing home a power play goal from the top of the right circle, but the Lions immediately responded 17 seconds later, coming down on a 3-on-1 and finishing with a pass off the leg of Logan Nijoff and into the net. An Anthony Beauchamp empty net goal at 19:48 sealed the 4-1 Lions win.

The Mariners (4-6-0) will spend the rest of the weekend on home ice, hosting the South Carolina Stingrays Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Saturday is the annual "Military Appreciation Night" presented by Martin's Point Health Care at 6 PM. The Mariners will wear specialty jerseys, available via auction, and the first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a rally towel, presented by The U.S. Coast Guard. Limited tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.--

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.