Thunder Shut Out Growlers 4-0; Extend Win Streak To 12

GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 35 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder shutout the Newfoundland Growlers, 4-0, on Friday night in front of the fifth sellout crowd this season at Cool Insuring Arena. The win extended Adirondack's win streak to 12 games.

Shane Harper opened the scoring at 12:30 of the first period to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Yushiroh Hirano set up Harper on the left side and he beat goaltender Luke Cavallin with the other assist going to Brendan Less. Adirondack took the one-goal advantage into the first intermission.

In the second frame, Shane Harper set up Ryan Smith and he fired a snap shot from inside the left circle by the blocker of Luke Cavallin. The goal was Smith's 16th of the year from Harper and Darian Skeoch at 3:38 of the second and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the third.

In the third period, Tristan Thompson added an empty-net goal at 17:22 and Travis Broughman gave the Thunder a 4-0 lead at 18:35 in the 4-0 win. Jeremy Brodeur picked up his second shutout of the season with 35 saves.

