Busy Day for the Staff

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Staff at the Lions de Trois-Rivières (the Montreal Canadiens' ECHL affiliate) had a busy day on Thursday.

The day started with forward Nolan Yaremko returning to the Lions after being with the AHL's Laval Rocket. The Alberta native was called up by Laval roughly 10 days ago but did not play in any of the team's games.

Yaremko has six goals and four assists for 10 points in the 14 games he's played with the Lions in the 2023-24 season. Before being sent up to Laval, he was on a two-game goal scoring streak.

Come mid-afternoon, the Lions sent defenceman Marc-Antoine Pépin to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets (an Edmonton Oilers affiliate) for financial compensation.

It marks a return to Fort Wayne for Pépin, who played 11 games for the Komets in the 2022-23 season.

And finally at day's end, goalkeeper Rylan Parenteau - who had his second start of the season last Saturday against the Adirondack Thunder - was released by Trois-Rivières.

