ECHL Transactions - January 26

January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 26, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Weiland Parrish, F

Kansas City:

Kevin Resop, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Mackenzie Dwyer, D from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Cam Darcy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Greenville:

Add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve

Idaho:

Add Patrick Kudla, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Add Jade Miller, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ben Zloty, D activated from reserve

Delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack Becker, F loaned to Texas

Indy:

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Jacksonville:

Add Sean Leonard, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Dominick Mersch, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve

Delete Ted Nichol, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Garrett Klotz, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

Delete Blake Evennou, D placed on reserve

Delete Adam Karashik, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Jesper Vikman, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Delete Ross Armour, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)

Delete Michael McNiven, G traded to Cincinnati

South Carolina:

Add Kevin O'Neil, F assigned by Hershey

Add Tyson Empey, F assigned by Hershey

Add Spencer Meier, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jon McDonald, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Leivermann, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Anthony Beauregard, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Wichita:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Brian Bowen, F activated from reserve

Add Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.