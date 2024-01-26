ECHL Transactions - January 26
January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 26, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Weiland Parrish, F
Kansas City:
Kevin Resop, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Mackenzie Dwyer, D from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Cam Darcy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Greenville:
Add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve
Idaho:
Add Patrick Kudla, D returned from loan to Syracuse
Add Jade Miller, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ben Zloty, D activated from reserve
Delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack Becker, F loaned to Texas
Indy:
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Jacksonville:
Add Sean Leonard, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Dominick Mersch, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve
Delete Ted Nichol, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Garrett Klotz, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve
Delete Blake Evennou, D placed on reserve
Delete Adam Karashik, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Jesper Vikman, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Delete Ross Armour, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)
Delete Michael McNiven, G traded to Cincinnati
South Carolina:
Add Kevin O'Neil, F assigned by Hershey
Add Tyson Empey, F assigned by Hershey
Add Spencer Meier, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jon McDonald, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Leivermann, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Anthony Beauregard, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Wichita:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve
Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve
Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Brian Bowen, F activated from reserve
Add Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 26, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 26 - ECHL
- Glads Acquire Josh Boyko - Atlanta Gladiators
- Receive Financial Support with the Royals Youth Hockey Fund - Reading Royals
- Series Preview: January 26-28 vs. Adirondack & Maine - Newfoundland Growlers
- Martin and Young Head to AHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: January 26 - Rush at Utah Grizzlie - Rapid City Rush
- Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Wichita Makes Second-Ever Trip to South Carolina - Wichita Thunder
- Busy Day for the Staff - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Valleau Scores in Overtime as Ghost Pirates Down Solar Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce Sign PTO's with Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey Loaned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Kansas City, 7:35 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers on Tap in Wizards & Craft Beer Night Friday Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.