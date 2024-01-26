Forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey Loaned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey have been loaned by Hershey to South Carolina. They will be available for tonight's matchup against the Wichita Thunder.

O'Neil has skated in 97 ECHL games, all with the Stingrays, over the last three seasons. He has 90 points (39 goals, 51 assists) in that span. O'Neil's 29 points this season is third among active Stingrays players. He has one goal in five career AHL games.

Empey has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) for the Stingrays this season. He is the team leader in penalty minutes this season with 97. He appeared in Hershey's 1-0 victory against Wilkes-Barre this past Saturday. In 80 career AHL games, Empey has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).

Puck drop for tonight's game against Wichita is set for 7:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

