Martin and Young Head to AHL

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today a pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that involve the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

The Reign have recalled fourth-year defenseman Max Martin and signed rookie forward Colton Young to a Professional Tryout Agreement.

Martin returns to the Reign for a second time this campaign after briefly returning last week. The 6'0", 195-pound blue-liner played in three games for the Swamp Rabbits last week, posting an even rating. With Ontario this season, the 2023 All-ECHL 2nd Team defenseman has an assist in three games. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native has six points (1g-5ast) in 25 career AHL games with the Reign and the Texas Stars.

Young heads to the AHL for the first time in his young career via this PTO with the Reign. The 6'0", 180-pound forward leaves the Swamp Rabbits as the team's leading scoring rookie, credited with 6 goals, 10 assists, and 16 points. He also leads the team with a pair of shorthanded tallies, is tied for second with three game-winning goals, and leaves having scored goals in three of his last four games. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Young joined the Swamp Rabbits at the end of the 2022-23 ECHL season following the conclusion of his NCAA career with Colgate University.

The Swamp Rabbits are back in action on the road this weekend against the back-to-back defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades. Puck drop for Friday, January 26th is slated for 7:30 p.m., while Saturday's finale is set for 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

