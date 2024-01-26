Cyclones Finish the Walleye in OT
January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones won their third straight game against the Walleye, 3-2 in overtime on Friday night inside the Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati improves to 4-3-2-0 in the nine matchups against Toledo.
* Just 3:35 into the game, Sahil Panwar forced an offensive zone turnover and took the puck right to the night. A rebound popped out for Lee Lapid to tuck in a backhand goal.
* Toledo evened up the score with a powerplay goal from Riley Sawchuk. Sahil Panwar responded less than three minutes later to give the 'Clones a 2-1 lead. Back on the man-advantage, Toledo drew level once again, this time thanks to a Trenton Bliss finish off a rebound.
* After a scoreless third period, the Cyclones carried a 4-on-3 powerplay into overtime. A quick passing combination with Patrick Polino setup Zack Andrusiak to wire in the game-winner.
Up next, Cincinnati finishes its three-game homestand inside the Heritage Bank Center. Saturday, January 27th, the Cyclones host the Komets for a 7:30pm ET puck drop and the conclusion of Marvel Weekend.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
