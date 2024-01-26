Cyclones Finish the Walleye in OT

January 26, 2024

Cyclones Finish the Walleye in OT







CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones won their third straight game against the Walleye, 3-2 in overtime on Friday night inside the Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati improves to 4-3-2-0 in the nine matchups against Toledo.

* Just 3:35 into the game, Sahil Panwar forced an offensive zone turnover and took the puck right to the night. A rebound popped out for Lee Lapid to tuck in a backhand goal.

* Toledo evened up the score with a powerplay goal from Riley Sawchuk. Sahil Panwar responded less than three minutes later to give the 'Clones a 2-1 lead. Back on the man-advantage, Toledo drew level once again, this time thanks to a Trenton Bliss finish off a rebound.

* After a scoreless third period, the Cyclones carried a 4-on-3 powerplay into overtime. A quick passing combination with Patrick Polino setup Zack Andrusiak to wire in the game-winner.

Up next, Cincinnati finishes its three-game homestand inside the Heritage Bank Center. Saturday, January 27th, the Cyclones host the Komets for a 7:30pm ET puck drop and the conclusion of Marvel Weekend.

