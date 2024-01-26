Royals' Four-Game Point Streak Snapped, Routed by Nailers, 8-3

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-18-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (20-16-1-1), 8-3, on Friday, January 26th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (7-10-2-1) suffered the overtime loss in net for Reading with 42 saves on 50 shots faced. Taylor Gauthier (13-11-0-1) earned the win in net for Wheeling with 21 saves on 24 shots faced.

The Nailers struck first 1:41 in play when Jordan Martel scored his first goal of three on the night. The Royals were outshot 21-6 after 20 minutes and surrendered three goals in the second period to trail by 4-0 after 40 minutes.

Tanner Laderoute scored the first goal of the second period 56 seconds in on a feed from former Royal, David Drake. Martel scored his second goal 11:23 into the middle frame. David Jankowski added the third goal of the period with his eighth goal of the season.

Reading opened the third period with goals from Yvan Mongo and Ryan Chyzowski during a five-minute power play off of a charging major penalty to Peter Laviolette. Isaac Bellieveau answered back with two-straight goals in a span of 2:24 to restore Wheeling's four-goal lead 12:37 into the third period, 6-2.

Devon Paliani scored the third and final goal of the game for the Royals with his 10th goal of the season. Paliani beat Gauthier with a deflection on Matt Brown's shot from the slot. Brown and Jake Bricknell earned their second assists in the game for their 10th and second multi-point games of the season, respectively.

16 seconds after Paliani's goal, Sebastian Dirven scored his first goal of the season on a loose puck in the crease to put Wheeling back in front, 7-3. Martel sealed the commanding win for the Nailers with his third goal and fourth point in the game. The three-goal night was Martel's first professional career hat trick.

