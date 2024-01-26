Game Day Preview: Americans at Kansas City, 7:35 PM CST

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Kansas City Mavericks tonight in the middle game of their three-game series. Puck drop is 7:35 PM CST. The Americans have dropped two straight in the season series.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:20 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:35 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 2/7/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Losing streak to four: The Americans dropped a 5-1 decision to the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night extending their losing streak. The Americans fell behind 3-0 in the first period as Kansas City lit the lamp three times on eight shots. The Americans finally responded late in the first period on Johnny Walker's third goal of the season from Ty Fournier and Nolan Orzeck. That would be the only Americans goal of the night as they dropped their fourth straight game. Chase Perry made his third straight start for Allen suffering the loss. He dropped to 0-7-1 on the season. Perry stopped 26 of 31 Mavericks shots. Recently signed netminder Marco Costantini is expected to get the start between the pipes tonight. He was signed as a free agent on January 15th from the SPHL. He appeared in five games this season with Knoxville and had a 2-2-1 record with a 0.952 save percentage.

Crone streak snapped: Americans forward Hank Crone saw his season-long 18-game point streak snapped on Wednesday night. Crone has 42 points in 28 games this season. He is fifth overall in the ECHL averaging 1.50 points per game. Crone's streak was the longest in the ECHL this season. The streak began on December 8th. Ten of the games were multi-point games. He finished runner up for ECHL player of the Month in December with 21 points in 14 games.

Skelly returns: Defenseman Dalton Skelly made his season debut on Wednesday night. Skelly missed the first 39 games of the season due to injury. In nine minutes of action, he had one shot on goal and finished the night a plus one. Skelly, a Texas resident, is in his second season with the Americans.

Head-to-Head against KC: The Americans trail the Mavericks 2-6 in the season series. Both Americans victories have come at Cable Dahmer Arena. With the loss on Wednesday night, the Americans trail first place Kansas City by 23 points in the division. The Mavericks have two games in-hand on Allen.

Gould hits milestone: Americans forward Gavin Gould played in his 100th professional game on Wednesday night. 56 of his 100 games have come in an Americans sweater. 46 of his 60 points as a professional have come with the Americans.

Myllari power play specialist: Americans Captain Kris Myllari is tied for second overall in the league with 20 power play points. He is tied for second overall with 16 power play assists and tied for third overall in the league in defenseman points with 33.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Home: 7-11-0-0

Away: 10-10-1-0

Overall: 17-21-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (17) Colby McAuley

Assists: (28) Hank Crone

Points: (42) Hank Crone

+/-: (+15) Blake Murray

PIM's: (92) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 12-5-2-0

Away: 16-2-0-0

Overall: 28-7-2-0

Last 10: 9-0-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (18) Patrick Curry

Assists: (31) Max Andreev

Points: (44) Patrick Curry

+/-: (+19) Nolan Walker

PIM's (45) Ryan Devine

