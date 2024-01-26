K-Wings Battle Komets, Fall at Home
January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-17-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, brought the intensity throughout but fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (21-16-1-3) at Wings Event Center on Friday, 5-2.
Collin Adams (8) responded to Fort Wayne's opening goal at the 5:21 mark of the first with a tip-in from the slot just 1:11 after the Komets took the lead.
Adams' deflection came on a double-doinked puck that caught Luke Morgan (2) and Adams on its way to the bottom right corner. Chad Nychuk (7) also picked up a helper with the original shot from the left point.
Cody Milan (1)put Kalamazoo ahead at the 2:43 mark of the second with a backhand finish just left of the crease on the rush. Evan Dougherty (3) and Ayden MacDonald (6) assisted Milan's first goal as a K-Wing after forcing a neutral zone turnover.
Fort Wayne tied the game 2-2 at the 5:51 mark.
The Komets took a 3-2 lead at the 5:12 mark of the third, added another at 9:57 and finished with an empty-net goal at 18:13.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-12-1-0) made 24 saves in the loss.
The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 27-25.
The K-Wings are back in action Saturday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (24-8-2-3) at Huntington Center.
