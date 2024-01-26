Series Preview: January 26-28 vs. Adirondack & Maine

January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their seven-game road trip with a stop in Glens Falls to face the Adirondack Thunder on Friday before a doubleheader in Portland against the Maine Mariners on Saturday and Sunday.

Newfoundland struggled in Norfolk against the Admirals across the past week but did end their time in Virginia on a high note with a 7-4 win on Wednesday thanks in large part to a Tate Singleton hat-trick and a five-point night (2G, 3A) from Jackson Berezowski.

In what continues to be a hotly contested North Division, Newfoundland sit in third - a point behind Norfolk and two ahead of Worcester who own the fourth and final playoff spot at the time of writing.

Adirondack head into the weekend winners of 11 straight games and sit tied for second in the entire ECHL. Meanwhile, Maine is last in the North Division but trail Worcester for the last playoff spot by just four points.

With three more divisional meetings on the docket, it's a crucial weekend for the Growlers as they look to take some points back to the rock when they return home next week.

Puck drops is set for 8:30pm on Friday, 7:30pm on Saturday evening, 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Jackson Berezowski (F): Fresh off a five point outing on Wednesday, Berezowski is re-finding his groove after missing some time through injury.

ADK - Yushiroh Hirano (F): With three goals against the Growlers this season and one of the top scorers for the Thunder, Hirano has been a concern for Newfoundland to date.

MNE - Gabriel Chicoine (D): First in the ECHL for goals by a defenceman and third in overall points, Chicoine has given the Mariners a reliable boost of offence from the backend all season.

