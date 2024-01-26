Heartlanders Hold Off Fuel For 2 Periods, Indy Bursts To 4-1 Win

January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Indianapolis, IN - Iowa Heartlanders trailed by one going into the third, but the Indy Fuel potted three in the final frame, including an empty-net goal, to best the Heartlanders, 4-1, Saturday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Iowa's lone goal came from Louis Boudon with 9:58 to go in the game with the Heartlanders trailing by three. Boudon crept to the right slot, wristed it off the goaltender, tracked his rebound and tossed it in on the backhand.

Hunter Jones (loss, 33 saves, 3 GA) made 15 saves in the second, including one breakaway and multiple opportunities alone in front of the net off Indy set up to keep it 1-0 Fuel through 40 minutes.

In the final period, Indy scored twice in the opening 5:33 (Zach Jordan and Bryan Lemos). Colin Bilek tallied an empty-net strike in the final three minutes.

Zach Driscoll made 25 saves for the win.

Chase Lang scored a short-handed goal late in Iowa's second power-play chance to give the Fuel a 1-0 edge five minutes into the first.

Box Score

Iowa and Indy rematch Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Next week, the Heartlanders visit the Kalamazoo Wings for back-to-back games on Fri., Feb. 2 at 6:00 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 3 at 6:00 p.m.

