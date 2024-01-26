NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Glads Acquire Josh Boyko

January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release


ORLANDO, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that they've acquired goaltender Josh Boyko from the Worcester Railers in exchange for cash considerations.

Boyko, 26 has made 19 appearances with the Macon Mayhem this season, posting a 3-11-4-0 record, a 3.47 goals against average, and a .909 save percentage. Most recently, Boyko suited up in four games with the Worcester Railers, a 4.08 goals against average, and .888 save percentage.

The Gladiators return to action TOMORROW night, as they face-off with the Orlando Solar Bears, at 7:00PM.

