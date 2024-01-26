Quick Start, Strong Goaltending Guide Steelheads to Victory in Series Opener

January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 4-2 to the Idaho Steelheads at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Will Merchant opened the scoring 8:53 into the game, tipping a point shot from Lincoln Erne in the low slot to set Idaho up 1-0. Erne added a tally of his own at the 12:23 mark, navigating a point shot through traffic and Julian Junca to give Idaho a two-goal lead. Dante Sheriff cut Idaho's lead to 2-1 1:38 later, corralling a bouncing, two-line pass from Tyler Poulsen before outwaiting Bryan Thomson on a tuck.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, with Tulsa outshooting the Steelheads for the second-straight period.

Jade Miller seized momentum for Idaho with a goal 42 seconds into the final frame. Wade Murphy and company then capitalized off a turnover 6:07 later, securing Murphy's team-leading 21st goal of the season and a 4-1 score in favor of the Steelheads. Jared Power netted his second as an Oiler in just his third game, closing the 4-2 Steelheads victory with 2:34 remaining.

The Oilers return for a rematch tomorrow, Jan. 27 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center for Scooby-Doo Night. The Oilers will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off in the Riverspirit Lounge directly after the game.

