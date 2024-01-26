Preview: Royals vs. Nailers on Tap in Wizards & Craft Beer Night Friday Face-Off

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game home series with the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game will feature the Royals Wizards and Craft Beer Night presented by Oakbrook Brewing! Dress in your wizards attire and enjoy butter beer! All fans 21 and older can enjoy Craft Beer sampling from local breweries beginning at 6 PM through the first intermission! Fans can purchase "VIP Beer Sampling" access for early access to the tasting beginning at 5:15 PM.

VIP Beer Sampling details can be found HERE!

Giveaway: Royals Coaster (first 1,500 fans) - presented by Deibler Dental

Family-Four-Pack:

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $64 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 16-17-3-1 record after falling to the Nailers in overtime, 5-4, in the series opener on Wednesday, January 24. The Royals hold a four-game point streak after taking the first two of three face-offs on the weekend in Maine and capturing a point in an overtime loss on Sunday, January 21 to finish the six-game series with a 3-2-1 record and 7 of the possible 12 points.

Matt Brown leads the Royals with 33 points and 21 assists. Ryan Chyzowski scored his team leading 14th goal of the season on Wednesday. Defenseman Adam Brubacher is on a three-game point streak with five points (1g-4a) in the stretch.

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling enters the second game of the series at 19-16-1-1 through 37 games this season. The Nailers have won three-straight with Wednesday's overtime win after they swept the Iowa Heartlanders in a two-game series with wins on Friday, January 19, 4-1, and Saturday, January 20, 4-3. The Nailers have won three of their last five road games.

Forward Jordan Martel scored his team leading 14th and 15th goals on the season Wednesday. Martel has earned a point in four of his last five games. Goaltender Taylor Gauthier has won his last three starts after turning aside 12 of 16 shots in the series opener.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling

Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jerseys

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster

Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack

1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition

Pink in the Rink specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Pink Beanie

Autism Acceptance Night - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack - Presented Prospectus Berco

Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans

Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)

Chinese New Year specialty jersey

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

