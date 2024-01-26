Fuel Defeat Heartlanders in First Meeting
January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time this season on Friday night. After just one goal scored through the first two periods, the Fuel came away with the 4-1 win.
1ST PERIOD
Just one minute into the game, Cam Hillis took a high sticking penalty that resulted in a double minor. Despite being shorthanded, the Fuel scored at 4:52 to take a 1-0 lead. Chase Lang, who just returned to the lineup from a long IR stint, was the goal scorer with the help of Anthony Petruzzelli and Santino Centorame.
Casey Dornbach took a tripping call at 6:20 but the Heartlanders were able to kill off the penalty.
At 16:42, Indy's Matt Cairns sat for a delay of game call but at 17:02, Iowa's Louis Boudon took a hooking call to force 4-on-4 before both penalties expired and the clock ran out on the period.
2ND PERIOD
Indy poured on the shots in the first half of the period before Bryan Lemos took a penalty at 10:23 for closing his hand on the puck.
At 11:21, Petruzzelli and Iowa's Louka Henault took offsetting penalties for roughing as things heated up between the two teams who play again tomorrow night.
Lang got on the game sheet again at 13:30 for boarding before a huge scuffle began on Iowa's end.
At 16:37, Liam Coughlin was called for tripping but Iowa killed it off.
At the end of the second frame, Indy was outshooting Iowa 20-16.
3RD PERIOD
At 2:47, Zach Jordan scored to put the Fuel up 2-0. That goal was assisted by Chase Lang, who claimed his second point of the night, and Victor Hadfield.
Two minutes later, Hadfield took a tripping penalty but seven seconds later, Pavel Novak took a holding penalty to force almost two minutes of 4-on-4 play.
Less than thirty seconds later, Bryan Lemos scored with the help of Matus Spodniak and Centorame to make it 3-0.
Boudon scored at 10:02 to break the shutout and make it 3-1. Less than two minutes later, former Fuel defenseman Anthony Firriolo took a hooking minor, giving the Fuel another power play opportunity.
The Heartlanders killed off that penalty before pulling Hunter Jones from net with about three minutes left in the third period.
At 17:45, Colin Bilek scored on the empty net with the help of Kyle Maksimovich and Jon Martin to put the Fuel up 4-1 before Jones returned to goal.
With less than thirty seconds to go, a collective fight broke out which ended the night early for DJ King, Brandon Schultz and Iowa's Boudon who earned 24 penalty minutes altogether for roughing and continuing altercations. The game ended soon after without another chance for Iowa and the Fuel won 4-1.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on January 27, 2024 against the Iowa Heartlanders for Blackhawks Night.
