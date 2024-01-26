Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Adam Karashik has been recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading.

Karashik, 26, appeared in Reading's series opener with the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, January 24. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native registered an assist for one point and a -2 rating in two games with the Royals this season.

With Lehigh Valley, Karashik has recorded two points (2a), twelve penalty minutes and a 0 +/- rating in 12 games. The 6'0", 201-pound, right-shot defenseman has registered five points (5a), 49 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 43 AHL career games.

Karashik played four seasons at the University of Connecticut and was Team Captain for the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame. Across his NCAA career, Karashik totaled 40 points (6g, 34a) and 125 penalty minutes in 159 games.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue a three-game home series with the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game will feature the Royals Wizards and Craft Beer Night presented by Oakbrook Brewing! Dress in your wizards attire and enjoy butter beer! All fans 21 and older can enjoy Craft Beer sampling from local breweries beginning at 6 PM through the first intermission! Fans can purchase "VIP Beer Sampling" access for early access to the tasting beginning at 5:15 PM.

Giveaway: Royals Coaster (first 1,500 fans) - presented by Deibler Dental

