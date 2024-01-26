Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley
January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Adam Karashik has been recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading.
Karashik, 26, appeared in Reading's series opener with the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, January 24. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native registered an assist for one point and a -2 rating in two games with the Royals this season.
With Lehigh Valley, Karashik has recorded two points (2a), twelve penalty minutes and a 0 +/- rating in 12 games. The 6'0", 201-pound, right-shot defenseman has registered five points (5a), 49 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 43 AHL career games.
Karashik played four seasons at the University of Connecticut and was Team Captain for the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame. Across his NCAA career, Karashik totaled 40 points (6g, 34a) and 125 penalty minutes in 159 games.
Royals Upcoming:
The Royals continue a three-game home series with the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
The home game will feature the Royals Wizards and Craft Beer Night presented by Oakbrook Brewing! Dress in your wizards attire and enjoy butter beer! All fans 21 and older can enjoy Craft Beer sampling from local breweries beginning at 6 PM through the first intermission! Fans can purchase "VIP Beer Sampling" access for early access to the tasting beginning at 5:15 PM.
VIP Beer Sampling details can be found HERE!
Giveaway: Royals Coaster (first 1,500 fans) - presented by Deibler Dental
Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
Images from this story
|
Reading Royals defenseman Adam Karashik
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 26, 2024
- Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Wichita Makes Second-Ever Trip to South Carolina - Wichita Thunder
- Busy Day for the Staff - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Valleau Scores in Overtime as Ghost Pirates Down Solar Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce Sign PTO's with Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey Loaned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Kansas City, 7:35 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers on Tap in Wizards & Craft Beer Night Friday Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers on Tap in Wizards & Craft Beer Night Friday Face-Off
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - February
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Four Games, Bertuzzi Scores Twice in Royals' Overtime Loss to Nailers, 5-4
- Royals Announce Multiple Transactions, Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia, Leonard Traded