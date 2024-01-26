Admirals Drop Friday Night Slugfest Against Worcester
January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Worcester, MA - The Norfolk Admirals began their three-in-three road trip in Worcester for two games against the Railers. In an offensive match that produced eight goals in total, the Admirals were defeated 5-3. Three goals in the second period proved to be the difference in the game.
Yaniv Perets made his 18th appearance in the cage for Norfolk. Unfortunately, he conceded three goals to Worcester off of seven shots. Consequently, head coach Jeff Carr called upon Kristian Stead to replace Perets. Stead came in and made 11 saves off of 13 shots in the Admirals' defeat.
Worcester started the scoring early as Andrei Bakanov scored the first goal of the game off their first shot. Mark Liwiski tied the game at one only 83 seconds later as he received a pass from Keaton Jameson behind the net and wrapped the puck around Appleby. At the halfway point in the period, the Railers regained the lead with a shot from Anthony Repaci at the top of the point.
The second period was filled with a barrage of goals and strong forecheck on each end of the ice. Repaci scored his second goal of the evening off a tricky-angled shot that beat Perets under the pad. That was when Stead was called upon to replace Perets in the cage. The Admirals then shifted the momentum their way with a pair of goals to tie the game.
Brandon Osmundson made it a 3-2 game off the assists from Danny Katic as his shot beat Appleby glove-side for his sixth goal of the season. Almost four minutes later, Katic put away the rebound off a loose puck in the crease for his 10th goal of the year that brought the game even, but it would not last long. In the next three minutes of the period, Worcester gained a two-goal advantage once again with a pair of power-play goals from Zach White and Daylan Kuefler.
The Admirals displayed a strong forecheck in the final minutes of the period, firing chances left and right on Appleby, but it would remain 5-3 going into the final 20 minutes with Norfolk having outshot Worcester 17-10 in the middle frame.
Norfolk made a desperate effort to try to score two more goals to tie the game, but just couldn't solve Appleby in the third period.
In the waning minutes of the game, the Admirals pulled Stead for the extra attacker, but to no avail, as Worcester added another goal to their night with an empty netter from Trevor Cosgrove. Norfolk has lost back-to-back games, giving up 12 goals, and will look to bounce back tomorrow night.
Despite the outcome, the Admirals retain their second-place position in the ECHL North Division.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. WOR - A. Repaci (2 goals, +2)
2. WOR - Z. White (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)
3. NOR - D. Katic (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)
What's Next
The Admirals will regroup and hit the ice again tomorrow night for game two of their pair of games against the Railers. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.
Friday, February 9th
SUFFOLK CITY SERIES NIGHT | $2 BEER AND HOT DOGS
Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EST
Norfolk Scope
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 26, 2024
- Railers Sink Admirals 6-3 to Open Three-In-Three Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals' Four-Game Point Streak Snapped, Routed by Nailers, 8-3 - Reading Royals
- Mariners Hang Eight On Lions Again - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Drop Friday Night Slugfest Against Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- Lincoln Erne and Will Merchant Record Three Points Each in Victory Over Oilers, 4-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Quick Start, Strong Goaltending Guide Steelheads to Victory in Series Opener - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Dominate Thunder in 7-1 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Opens South Carolina Trip with Loss on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Claim Point in Overtime Loss to Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Finish the Walleye in OT - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Defeat Heartlanders in First Meeting - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Roll Over Royals, 8-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Shut Out Growlers 4-0; Extend Win Streak To 12 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Blanked 4-0 by Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Battle Komets, Fall at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Heartlanders Hold Off Fuel For 2 Periods, Indy Bursts To 4-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Transactions - January 26 - ECHL
- Glads Acquire Josh Boyko - Atlanta Gladiators
- Receive Financial Support with the Royals Youth Hockey Fund - Reading Royals
- Series Preview: January 26-28 vs. Adirondack & Maine - Newfoundland Growlers
- Martin and Young Head to AHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: January 26 - Rush at Utah Grizzlie - Rapid City Rush
- Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Wichita Makes Second-Ever Trip to South Carolina - Wichita Thunder
- Busy Day for the Staff - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Valleau Scores in Overtime as Ghost Pirates Down Solar Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce Sign PTO's with Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey Loaned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Kansas City, 7:35 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers on Tap in Wizards & Craft Beer Night Friday Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.