Admirals Drop Friday Night Slugfest Against Worcester

January 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Worcester, MA - The Norfolk Admirals began their three-in-three road trip in Worcester for two games against the Railers. In an offensive match that produced eight goals in total, the Admirals were defeated 5-3. Three goals in the second period proved to be the difference in the game.

Yaniv Perets made his 18th appearance in the cage for Norfolk. Unfortunately, he conceded three goals to Worcester off of seven shots. Consequently, head coach Jeff Carr called upon Kristian Stead to replace Perets. Stead came in and made 11 saves off of 13 shots in the Admirals' defeat.

Worcester started the scoring early as Andrei Bakanov scored the first goal of the game off their first shot. Mark Liwiski tied the game at one only 83 seconds later as he received a pass from Keaton Jameson behind the net and wrapped the puck around Appleby. At the halfway point in the period, the Railers regained the lead with a shot from Anthony Repaci at the top of the point.

The second period was filled with a barrage of goals and strong forecheck on each end of the ice. Repaci scored his second goal of the evening off a tricky-angled shot that beat Perets under the pad. That was when Stead was called upon to replace Perets in the cage. The Admirals then shifted the momentum their way with a pair of goals to tie the game.

Brandon Osmundson made it a 3-2 game off the assists from Danny Katic as his shot beat Appleby glove-side for his sixth goal of the season. Almost four minutes later, Katic put away the rebound off a loose puck in the crease for his 10th goal of the year that brought the game even, but it would not last long. In the next three minutes of the period, Worcester gained a two-goal advantage once again with a pair of power-play goals from Zach White and Daylan Kuefler.

The Admirals displayed a strong forecheck in the final minutes of the period, firing chances left and right on Appleby, but it would remain 5-3 going into the final 20 minutes with Norfolk having outshot Worcester 17-10 in the middle frame.

Norfolk made a desperate effort to try to score two more goals to tie the game, but just couldn't solve Appleby in the third period.

In the waning minutes of the game, the Admirals pulled Stead for the extra attacker, but to no avail, as Worcester added another goal to their night with an empty netter from Trevor Cosgrove. Norfolk has lost back-to-back games, giving up 12 goals, and will look to bounce back tomorrow night.

Despite the outcome, the Admirals retain their second-place position in the ECHL North Division.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. WOR - A. Repaci (2 goals, +2)

2. WOR - Z. White (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. NOR - D. Katic (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

What's Next

The Admirals will regroup and hit the ice again tomorrow night for game two of their pair of games against the Railers. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

Friday, February 9th

SUFFOLK CITY SERIES NIGHT | $2 BEER AND HOT DOGS

Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EST

Norfolk Scope

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.