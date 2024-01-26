Growlers Blanked 4-0 by Thunder

The Newfoundland Growlers were shutout 4-0 by the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Shane Harper opened the scoring for Adirondack 12:30 into the contest to put the Thunder up 1-0 after the first.

Ryan Smith doubled the hosts lead three minutes into the middle frame to put the Thunder up 2-0 going into the third and final period.

Jeremy Brodeur stopped the 14 shots he faced in the 3rd and all 35 Newfoundland sent his way in the game while Adirondack added a pair of goals in the closing moments to secure a 4-0 shutout win.

Quick Hits

The Growlers took zero penalties.

Luke Cavallin made 28 saves in the loss.

Newfoundland are in Maine tomorrow night at 7:30pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - J. Brodeur

2. ADK - S. Harper

3. ADK - R. Smith

