Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce Sign PTO's with Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forwards Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce have signed PTO's with the AHL's Texas Stars.

Becker, 26, is tied for second on the Steelheads with 36 points and third on the team with 16 goals. In 38 games this season he has totaled 36 points (16G, 20A) as his 16 goals are tied for sixth in the ECHL currently. In parts of three seasons with Idaho the 6-foot-4, 215lb forward has appeared in 98 games registering 73 points (30G, 43A). The Dellwood, MN native signed a PTO with the AHL's Ontario Reign last season on Jan. 27, 2023 and played nine games tallying one assist.

Pelton-Byce, 26, is second on the Steelheads with 27 assists and tied for second with 36 points while leading the ECHL with a +23 rating in 32 games. The Madison, WI native signed a PTO with the San Jose Barracuda this past Sunday but was released on Tuesday and returned to Idaho. In two seasons with the Steelheads the 6-foot-2, 195lb forward has skated in 75 games recording 82 points (28G, 54A). He has played parts of three seasons in the ECHL accumulating 91 points (31G, 60A) having played 17 games with Newfoundland in 2021-22 totaling nine points (3G, 6A). He has appeared in 25 AHL games all with the Manitoba Moose from 2021-22 notching four points (2G, 2A) in 25 games.

Both Becker and Pelton-Byce attended Training Camp with Texas in October. Idaho has had seven players under an ECHL contract this season sign a PTO in the American Hockey League while Jake Murray (Currently), Dawson Barteaux (Currently), Keaton Mastrodonato (Currently), and Bryan Thomson have also spent time in Idaho and the AHL.

Full List of PTO's This Season From ECHL Contracts

Date Signed Team Release Date

Jared Moe Oct. 3, 2023 Tucson Nov. 5, 2023

Dec. 18, 2023 Texas Dec. 22, 2023

Dec. 27, 2023 Texas Jan. 12, 2024

Dylan Wells Oct. 23, 2023 Tucson *Signed AHL contract on Jan. 24, 2024

Cody Haiskanen Dec. 4, 2023 Ontario Dec. 14, 2023

Jan. 5, 2024 Ontario *Still on PTO*

Mark Rassell Jan. 4, 2024 Calgary *Still on PTO*

Patrick Kudla Jan. 7, 2024 Syracuse Jan. 25, 2024

Ty Pelton-Byce Jan. 21, 2024 San Jose Jan. 24, 2024

Jan. 26, 22024 Texas

Jack Becker Jan. 26, 2024 Texas

The Steelheads kick-off a three-in-three weekend in Tulsa tonight for a 6:05 p.m. (MT) puck drop.

